Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Immediate Rescue of Niger Mass Abduction Victims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and all relevant security and intelligence agencies to launch a coordinated rescue operation for the victims of the recent mass abduction in Niger State.

Terrorists had abducted dozens of worshippers from four mosques during last Friday's Juma'at prayer in Dekara, Kpenya, Sabon-Gida and Gidan-Zana communities, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Residents told Daily Trust that the terrorists, in large numbers, invaded the mosques simultaneously while Jumu'at prayers were ongoing and took control of the worship centres.

The terrorists assembled many of the worshippers and led them into the forest.

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Reacting on Tuesday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the President expressed outrage over the abduction and killing of innocent citizens by criminal elements in the state.

He said, "Those who carried out this cowardly attack on defenceless Nigerians are enemies of peace and enemies of humanity, who will not go scot-free.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed in this barbaric assault and pray that Almighty God grant them eternal rest, and grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

"You are not alone. The entire nation shares your anguish. We will not rest until your sons, daughters, mothers and fathers are brought back safely to you," he said.

The President directed the Service Chiefs to give him regular briefings on the progress of the rescue operation until all those abducted were accounted for.

"Terror will not cow Nigeria. We will defend our people, protect our communities, and uphold the sanctity of human life.

"My prayers are with the people of Niger State at this difficult time. The Federal Government stands firmly with the State Government and will provide all necessary support to aid recovery, relief, and security reinforcement."