Nigeria: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Others Nominated for 2026 Headies Awards

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Omah Lay, Tems, Ayra Starr and others have earned nominations for the 2026 Headies Awards.

The nomination list was posted on Tuesday on @the_headies, the official Instagram page of the Headies Awards, featuring artistes across various music categories.

The 18th Headies Awards is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Toronto, Canada, with the ceremony bringing together leading Nigerian and African music artistes and industry stakeholders.

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Burna Boy's "No Sign of Weakness," Wizkid's "Morayo," Omah Lay's "Clarity of Mind," and other albums were nominated for the highly coveted Album of the Year.

Other Album of the Year nominees are Fola's "Catharsis," Erigga's "G.O.A.T," Odumodublvck's "The Machine Is Coming" and Tiwa Savage's "This One Is Personal".

Davido and Omah Lay's "With You" earned nominations for Song of the Year and Afrobeats Single of the Year, while Tems' "Love is a Kingdom" was nominated for Best R&B Album.

Ayra Starr's "Hot Body" was nominated for Song of the Year, alongside Kunmie's "Arike", Fido's "Joy Is Coming" and "MMS" by Asake and Wizkid.

For Best Performer (Live), the nominees are Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille and Ruger for performances at major venues and events.

For Best Recording of the Year, nominees include Kunmie's "Arike, "How Do You? " by Amaeya, Rema's "Baby (Is It a Crime)," Omah Lay and Elmah's "Coping Mechanism," Davido and Omah Lay's "With You," and Fola's "You."

In Best Alternative Album, nominees include SDC, Sewa, BOJ, Wizard Chan, Scottyolorin and Zaylevelten.

Asake, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Chella, Fola, Mavo, Seyi Vibez and Wizkid were nominated for Digital Artiste of the Year.

The Next Rated category features Fido, Fola, Llona, Mavo and Shoday, recognising up-and-coming artistes competing for one of Headies notable honours.