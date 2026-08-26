Nigeria: Obasanjo to Chair Asaba Massacre Memorial As Asagba Marks 2nd Anniversary

ASABA -- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to chair the Asaba Massacre Memorial Remembrance Day as part of activities marking the second coronation anniversary of the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN.

The six-day celebration, scheduled for October 2 to 7, 2026, will feature project commissioning, cultural activities, a thanksgiving service and a grand reception, before culminating in the memorial programme on October 7.

The Private Secretary to the Asagba and Secretary of the Coronation Anniversary Committee, Ogbueshi Dr Jude Ngbeze, disclosed this while outlining the programme in Asaba.

He said Obasanjo was expected to attend the memorial programme alongside the Delta State Governor, who would serve as the Special Guest.

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"October 7 is the Asaba Memorial Remembrance Day. This event marks the conclusion of the coronation anniversary. Former Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is expected as Chairman of the Occasion, alongside the State Governor as Special Guest.

"We are expecting him on October 7 for the Asaba Massacre Memorial Day," Ngbeze said.

He said the anniversary would also provide an opportunity to showcase projects undertaken by the monarch during his two years on the throne.

According to him, project commissioning would take place on October 2, including a cemetery and a primary school at Akwuebulu, as well as beautification projects at Ogbe-Ogo Square and the Cable Roundabout.

He added that the Asagba was constructing a 1,000-capacity event centre at the permanent Asaba Palace grounds for community use.

Ngbeze said the conferment of the Ogbueshi title on the Desert Warrior, Chief Newton Jibunoh, would take place on October 3 in recognition of his contributions to Asaba.

He noted that Jibunoh is already the Nna Ogbolo of Akwuebulu.

October 4 will feature a Thanksgiving Mass at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Cable Point, while the official coronation anniversary reception is scheduled for October 5 at the new event centre.

The anniversary activities will continue on October 6 with a cultural parade at the permanent palace grounds to mark the official opening and ongoing use of the site.

Chairman of the anniversary committee, Chief Ambassador Charles Onianwa, Ikukuoma Asaba, said the celebration was organised to honour the monarch for his achievements since ascending the throne.

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"The people of Asaba felt it wise to honour the Asagba of Asaba, whose achievements over the past two years have been unmatched.

"He has taken bold steps for the good of Asaba and its people. We are holding this celebration to express our gratitude and say, 'Thank you, Nna Agu, for all you have done,"' he said.

The Palace Secretary and Ihonor of Asaba, Chief P.N.C. Ndili, said a large turnout was expected at the various events.

"For all the scheduled events, we are expecting a large turnout from everyone within the Asaba community and beyond. No restrictions," he said.

Chief Victor Nwosa, Awolika Asaba, urged residents to continue supporting the monarch, saying his administration had recorded significant achievements within a short period.

"He has done so much for Asaba within this short period. So we are encouraging him to do more," Nwosa said.

Ngbeze also highlighted the monarch's approach to greater inclusion of women in traditional governance, saying women now participate in the Asaba-in-Council and are recognised as chiefs in their own right.

"He has raised the status of women in Asaba. First, he has made them proper chiefs on their own. Whether your husband is a chief or not, if you are good enough, he makes you a chief," he said.