Nigeria Seeks Proactive Drought Management At COP17

Nigeria has joined other African countries in calling for a legally binding framework on proactive drought management, increased funding for adaptation and clear accountability to tackle land degradation.

The country also reaffirmed its commitment to achieving land degradation neutrality in line with the objectives of the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, stated Nigeria's position during the high-level ministerial opening of the conference.

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Lawal, who led Nigeria's delegation, said the country was ready to translate the outcome of COP17 into concrete action.

He called for stronger international cooperation and support in financing, water security, land restoration, food systems and soil health.

He said land degradation, desertification and drought were not abstract environmental issues for Nigeria, but challenges affecting food security, livelihoods, water resources, migration and stability.

According to him, about 50 per cent of Nigeria's land is affected by degradation, with serious consequences for agriculture, pastoralism and rural communities.

The minister called for greater emphasis on proactive drought management through early warning systems, national drought plans, anticipatory action and improved water security.

He said Nigeria and other countries must move from responding to drought after it occurs to anticipating and preparing for its effects.

"COP17 must therefore be a COP of implementation. We must move from words to action, from commitments to delivery, and from ambition to measurable results that improve the lives and livelihoods of our people," he said.

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Saleh Abubakar, said the conference provided Nigeria an opportunity to exchange ideas with countries that had developed successful land restoration and drought resilience programmes.

He said Nigeria would use the platform to showcase its scientific knowledge and indigenous practices, develop research and technology partnerships, and strengthen cooperation among government, universities and communities.

Abubakar said the agency would also seek technical assistance and investment to improve drought preparedness and early warning systems.

He said NAGGW would continue working with local and international partners to tackle desertification and land degradation across Nigeria's 11 frontline states, improve food security and reduce conflicts between farmers and herders.