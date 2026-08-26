Nigeria: Banditry Knows No Boundary, North-West Must Unite Against Terror - Sokoto Security Adviser

The Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Sokoto State Governor, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd.), has backed Zamfara State's newly inaugurated Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration, DDR, Peace and Security Committee, saying the worsening banditry in the North-West cannot be tackled through military action alone.

Usman described the initiative as a strategic intervention that could complement ongoing security operations by addressing some of the factors sustaining armed violence and providing controlled pathways for genuine repentant fighters to return to lawful and productive lives.

The 13-member committee was inaugurated on Monday, August 24, 2026, at the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau by the Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Malam Mummuni, on behalf of Governor Dauda Lawal.

The Sokoto security adviser said the committee demonstrated Zamfara State's determination to adopt a broader security strategy involving military operations, justice, rehabilitation, peacebuilding and community engagement.

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He, however, warned that the DDR programme must not become a means for criminals to evade justice or allow hardened terrorists to infiltrate communities and legitimate institutions.

"The Zamfara initiative is commendable because the fight against banditry cannot be won through military action alone. There must be a coordinated approach that combines effective security operations with peacebuilding, rehabilitation, justice, community engagement and reintegration where appropriate," he said.

Usman said individuals who genuinely surrendered their weapons, renounced violence and demonstrated a commitment to peaceful coexistence could be given a structured opportunity to rebuild their lives.

He, however, stressed that those who continued to terrorise innocent communities must be held accountable under the law.

"Those who genuinely surrender their weapons, renounce violence and demonstrate commitment to peaceful coexistence should be given a structured opportunity to return to society, while those who continue to terrorise innocent communities must face the full weight of the law," he said.

He said the composition of the Zamfara committee, which includes government ministries and agencies, security institutions, traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders, would strengthen coordination and help ensure that the DDR process reflected the realities of affected communities.

The security adviser particularly commended the involvement of federal institutions, including the National Counter Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser, Operation SAFE CORRIDOR, the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

According to him, their participation would provide the technical, legal, security and institutional framework required to make the programme credible, transparent and properly monitored.

He also commended the contribution of an international Inter-Mediate delegation led by Ambassador Sérgio Jaramillo, former National Security Adviser to Colombia; General Alberto Mejia (rtd.), former Commander of the Colombian Armed Forces; and General Félix Rodney (rtd.), former British Defence and National Security Adviser to the Sultan of Oman.

Usman said the experience of countries that had dealt with prolonged armed conflicts and implemented peacebuilding and reintegration programmes could provide useful lessons for Nigeria, particularly the North-West, where banditry has disrupted communities and economic activities.

He, however, cautioned against adopting foreign models without adapting them to Nigeria's circumstances.

"Any DDR framework must be adapted to the cultural, social, security and economic realities of communities in Zamfara and other affected states," he said.

The Sokoto official said the credibility of the programme would depend largely on stringent screening, intelligence-led monitoring and meaningful community participation.

He stressed that communities affected by killings, kidnappings, destruction and displacement must be adequately consulted and protected from being forced to accept individuals whose repentance could not be verified.

Beyond Zamfara, Usman called for stronger cooperation among states in the North-West, arguing that the activities of armed criminals frequently transcend state boundaries.

"Banditry is a regional challenge, and therefore our response must also be coordinated at the regional level. What happens in one state can have direct consequences for neighbouring states," he said.

He advocated increased intelligence sharing, joint security operations, border-area surveillance and closer collaboration among state governments, security agencies, traditional institutions and local communities.

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According to him, regional authorities must also strengthen legitimate economic opportunities and support vulnerable communities that could be susceptible to recruitment by criminal networks.

"We must strengthen intelligence sharing, joint operations, border-area surveillance, community engagement and cooperation among security agencies and state governments," he said.

Usman maintained that the ultimate objective of every security intervention should be the protection of lives and property, restoration of public confidence and creation of conditions for displaced and affected communities to return to normal social and economic activities.

He assured that Sokoto State would continue to support initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability across the North-West, noting that insecurity in one state could undermine the security and economic progress of neighbouring states.

Usman congratulated Governor Dauda Lawal, the Zamfara State Government and residents of the state on the inauguration of the committee, expressing optimism that the DDR initiative would contribute to breaking the cycle of violence and laying the foundation for sustainable peace and development in the region.