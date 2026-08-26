Nigeria: Abuja Council Chairman Asks Residents to Vote APC or Leave

The remarks drew criticism from Amnesty International, which cautioned that such statements could incite social unrest and violence.

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Danjuma Shekwolo, issued a controversial warning to residents, asking them to either vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2027 or leave the council area.

Mr Shekwolo spoke ahead of the FCT Youth Network leadership election scheduled for Saturday. A video of his speech has gone viral on social media, and many Nigerians and human rights organisations have condemned him.

The FCT Youth Network (FCT-YN) is a grassroots youth coalition operating across all six area councils in Abuja.

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Speaking during an engagement last Friday, while hosting the network's leadership and candidates, Mr Shekwolo said his constituents must vote for his party or relocate.

"I have said in my area council, it's either you're doing APC or leave the area council. I am not arguing with you. With confidence, I am saying it. You know why? I cannot have minister and president doing for us what they are doing," he declared, citing development efforts by the current administration.

He added, "On the day of election, you now come and say you want to match me. I will not agree. It is either you are with us, or you are not here."

Reactions and Backlash

The APC is Nigeria's ruling party and also controls most of the six area councils in Abuja, including Kuje.

The party is expected to face a challenge from major opposition parties in next year's general election, thus the threat by Mr Shekwolo.

The remarks drew criticism from Amnesty International, which cautioned that such statements could incite social unrest and violence.

The group said that government officials bear the responsibility of protecting citizens' rights to vote, free from coercion, noting that these fundamental civil rights must be "respected, protected and fulfilled, as guaranteed under international human rights law and standards and the country's own Constitution."

The group added that Mr Shekwolo "is a danger to society and must be held to account for threatening violence on those who may not vote for APC."

Amnesty called on the country's security agencies to step into the matter.

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The development also sparked strong reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms. Commenting on X, Godswill Essien stated that "when political intimidation replaces performance," it signals misplaced priorities by elected officials who ought to prioritise community development over political hostility.

Facebook user Shittu Obassa expressed concern over the chairman's remarks, urging authorities to intervene and reprimand him before the situation escalates into local violence.

"How does he identify APC followers and supporters distinctly from those who are against his party? His utterances on the social media are concerning and the higher authority in the territory should call him to order before the bubble bursts."