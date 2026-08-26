Nigeria: Army Chief Inaugurates Helipad for Evacuation of Wounded Soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has commissioned a new helipad at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital (44 NARH) in Kaduna to enhance the emergency air evacuation of wounded soldiers from operational theatres.

The army chief, at the ceremony yesterday, described the facility as a strategic intervention to reduce casualty evacuation times and improve survival rates.

Shaibu, in a statement by the Army spokesperson, Col. Appolonia Anele, noted that rapid medical evacuation remains critical to saving lives, enhancing recovery, and sustaining troop morale during ongoing operations.

"The ability to move our wounded personnel from the frontlines to definitive medical care within the shortest possible time is non-negotiable. This helipad bridges that gap," the COAS averred.

According to the statement, the helipad was initiated under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, during his tenure as Chief of Army Staff.

The Army Chief commended General Oluyede for his foresight and commitment to troop welfare, describing the project as a lasting contribution to military healthcare delivery and operational effectiveness.

The COAS directed the medical and aviation units to ensure round-the-clock operational readiness and proper maintenance of the facility to guarantee its effective utilisation whenever required.