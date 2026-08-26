Nigeria: Terror Won't Cow Nigeria, We'll Defend Our People and Protect Our Society - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, promised that terrorism will neither cow nor defeat Nigeria, and vowed to keep all citizens and communities safe.

Tinubu directed the armed forces, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant security and intelligence agencies to launch a coordinated rescue operation for victims of the recent mass abduction in Niger State.

The president was reacting to last Friday's attacks on several communities in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

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That was as the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) reported an unprecedented increase in terrorist surrenders.

Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said, in a statement, that the development was a significant indicator of growing pressure within terrorist camps.

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, vowed that his administration will not cede any portion of the state to pastoralists for ranching without the consent of the people, despite the new security challenges.

Alia spoke yesterday in Katsina-Ala during the commencement of a state-wide tour of federal constituencies.

Tinubu, in a release by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, expressed outrage over the abduction and killing of innocent citizens by criminal elements in the state and directed the service chiefs to give him regular briefings on the rescue operation until all those abducted had been accounted for.

Sounding optimistic, Tinubu declared, "Terror will not cow Nigeria. We will defend our people, protect our communities, and uphold the sanctity of human life.

"Those who carried out this cowardly attack on defenceless Nigerians are enemies of peace and enemies of humanity, who will not go scot-free.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed in this barbaric assault and pray that Almighty God grant them eternal rest, and grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear this painful loss."

Tinubu told the people, "You are not alone. The entire nation shares your anguish. We will not rest until your sons, daughters, mothers and fathers are brought back safely to you

"My prayers are with the people of Niger State at this difficult time. The Federal Government stands firmly with the State Government and will provide all necessary support to aid recovery, relief, and security reinforcement."

Report: Surrender of Terrorists Surging

The Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), recorded an unprecedented increase in terrorist surrenders week-on-week, rising from more than 50 terrorist commanders, fighters and affiliates in the previous week to more than 150 in the current week, the military said.

The military stated that the significant increase reflected the cumulative effect of sustained intelligence-led operations, intensified military pressure, and coordinated kinetic and non-kinetic efforts aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities and encouraging voluntary disengagement from terrorism.

According to a statement by Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the development is a significant indicator of growing pressure within terrorist formations, particularly on their freedom of movement, logistics, sustainment, and ability to retain personnel within their enclaves.

Goni stated that the recovery of weapons and ammunition from some of the surrendering elements further highlighted the operational impact of sustained pressure on terrorist networks.

He said, "The surge in surrenders also demonstrates the growing effectiveness of Operation Hadin Kai's comprehensive counter-insurgency approach, which combines intelligence-led operations with strategic communication, civil-military engagement, and other non-kinetic lines of effort.

"Collectively, these measures are disrupting terrorist activities and support networks, weakening hostile narratives, and encouraging further disengagement.

"Strategic communication remains central to this effort by conveying credible messages to those willing to abandon terrorism while exposing the consequences of continued association with terrorist groups."

Goni stated, "All persons who surrender are profiled, documented, and handled in accordance with established procedures and applicable laws.

"The theatre will continue to exploit the current momentum to encourage further disengagement and weaken terrorist recruitment and sustainment mechanisms."

The military high command commended the troops for their resilience, discipline, and operational effectiveness, urging them to sustain the momentum and continue denying terrorist elements freedom of action across the theatre.

Goni said Operation Hadin Kai remained resolute in its mission to sustain pressure on terrorist networks, disrupt their capabilities and support structures, protect civilians, and create the conditions necessary for the restoration of lasting peace, security, and normalcy across the North-east region.

Alia: We Won't Cede Land for Ranching

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, vowed that his administration will not cede any portion of the state's land to pastoralists for ranching without the consent of the people, even in the wake of the new security challenges. Alia spoke yesterday in Katsina-Ala during a tour of the state's 11 federal constituencies.

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The governor was reacting to the federal government's proposed National Ranching Policy, which required states to provide land for ranches equipped with facilities, such as schools and hospitals.

Alia said no ranch would be established in Benue against the wishes of the people, insisting that nobody would force the state to surrender its land for the purpose.

"Nobody will force us to cede even an inch of our land to pastoralists for any purpose," he said.

The governor also announced plans to deploy three military units to the Sankera axis, comprising Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo, to strengthen security.

He said the units would be stationed in Agu, Katsina-Ala; Anyiin, Logo; and Azendeshi, Ukum.

Alia further announced the donation of 30 motorcycles to security agencies to enhance patrols and rapid response operations across the area.

On infrastructure, the governor disclosed plans to construct a new dam with a projected capacity of 460 megawatts, which he said would support water supply and electricity generation in the state.

The tour was also aimed at thanking members of All Progressives Congress (APC) for supporting his emergence as the party's governorship candidate for the 2027 election, while providing an opportunity for town hall meetings with stakeholders across the state.