Nigeria: Troops Foil Abduction Attempt, Rescue 14 Victims in Zamfara

Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have foiled an attempted abduction and rescued 14 kidnapped victims during an operation in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The operation, conducted on August 26, 2026, followed credible intelligence about suspicious activities around Magazu village.

Acting on the information, the troops deployed to the area and encountered armed men allegedly attempting to abduct civilians, including motorists.

The troops engaged the assailants, forcing them to abandon their vehicle and flee into nearby bushes.

During a subsequent pursuit and search operation, the troops discovered and rescued 14 abducted victims.

One of the rescued victims, who sustained gunshot wounds, was evacuated to the General Hospital, Tsafe, for medical treatment.

No casualty was recorded among the troops during the operation.

The successful operation, according to the military, underscores the continued efforts of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to protect civilians and deny criminal elements freedom of movement across Zamfara State.