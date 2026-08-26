Liberia: Police Detain 15 in Kakata Robbery Sweep, Probe Motorcyclist's Killing

26 August 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Degleh

Police have arrested 15 people over a run of robberies in Kakata that included the killing of a commercial motorcyclist whose body was found in the Sugar Hill Community on Saturday, Aug. 22.

By Emmanuel Degleh

Officers of the Liberia National Police Anti-Robbery Unit, dispatched from Monrovia and working with police in Kakata, made the arrests early Tuesday. The suspects have since been moved to LNP headquarters in Monrovia for questioning over several robbery incidents reported in the city.

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Police said some of those arrested are also being investigated over allegations that they terrorized residents, stole valuables and injured victims during robberies. Police said one of the suspects gave information that led investigators to the others.

Police identified those arrested as Daniel Sackie, Osmane Barry, Leroy Kango, Solomon Bengar, Prince Dennis, Ezekiel Mulbah, Soto Dortey, Richard Binda, Sylvester Korpah, Amara Sheriff, Taissy Kamara, Emmanuel Flomo, Eddison Paye, Markson Nyone and Mary Beyan.

Acting Margibi County Police Commander Arthur Jarvey said the suspects had been a persistent problem for police in the county. He said young people arrested for alleged crimes and sent to court are often released on bail and return to crime, in some cases organizing into local gangs, which he said has made recurring robberies harder to contain.

Police have linked about three deaths in Margibi County this year to robberies, with motorcycles taken from some victims.

Hundreds of residents gathered as the suspects were taken into custody, and some applauded.

Police did not say whether any of the suspects has been charged.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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