Liberia: Group of 77 Seeks EPA Partnership to Expand Disability Inclusion

MONROVIA — The Group of 77 under the Office of the First Lady is seeking a stronger partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency to create practical opportunities for persons living with disabilities in environmental protection, climate action, waste management, skills development and sustainable livelihoods.

The proposed collaboration emerged during a courtesy meeting between a Group of 77 delegation and EPA officials on Wednesday, Aug. 19, with discussions focused on moving disability inclusion beyond advocacy to greater participation in programs addressing Liberia's environmental and climate challenges.

The delegation, headed by Senior Administrator Raymond Zarbay, visited the agency to explore areas of collaboration and gain a deeper understanding of EPA programs supporting vulnerable and marginalized groups.

During the engagement, the delegation stressed that persons living with disabilities should not only be included in consultations and social programs but should also have opportunities to acquire skills, secure employment, generate income and participate directly in community-based environmental initiatives.

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The Group of 77 expressed appreciation for the EPA's continued support and recognized the agency's efforts to promote inclusion within its workforce.

According to the EPA, two persons living with disabilities are currently employed by the agency, a development the delegation said demonstrates the contribution persons with disabilities can make to institutional operations and national development when provided opportunities.

The Group of 77 said its existing relationship with the EPA could be expanded into targeted programs that equip persons with disabilities with practical skills while improving their economic independence.

Among the areas identified for potential collaboration are waste management, environmental awareness, climate-change programs, livelihood development and other community-based initiatives.

The delegation said integrating persons with disabilities into those programs would help ensure they are not left behind as Liberia confronts environmental degradation, poor waste management and the growing effects of climate change.

Accessibility also featured prominently in the discussions, with the delegation raising concerns about the design of many public and private buildings across Liberia.

It said stairs, limited mobility access and other structural barriers continue to prevent persons with disabilities from fully accessing services and participating in society.

The delegation called for greater attention from policymakers and institutions to accessibility as part of Liberia's broader push toward inclusion.

Health was also identified as a major concern, with the Group of 77 stressing that disability inclusion must address the broader health, social, economic and environmental well-being of persons living with disabilities.

Particular attention was placed on women and girls with disabilities, whom the delegation described as among the most marginalized members of their communities because of barriers to education, health care, employment, economic opportunities and participation in decision-making.

The Group of 77 referenced the "Empower Her" program established by the wife of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung as an initiative focused on expanding opportunities for women and girls.

The delegation expressed interest in exploring how similar empowerment objectives could be incorporated into environmental and climate programs to ensure women and girls with disabilities benefit from emerging opportunities.

The proposed partnership comes as the Group of 77 advances a four-year strategic plan designed to guide its programs, activities and institutional partnerships.

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The delegation said the plan provides an opportunity to establish more structured relationships with government institutions and integrate the needs of persons with disabilities into broader national programs.

Responding, EPA Deputy Executive Director for Administration Anthony S. Kollie welcomed the proposed areas of collaboration and thanked the delegation for engaging the agency.

Kollie said he would convey the proposals to EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo for consideration and reaffirmed the agency's openness to initiatives promoting inclusive environmental action and opportunities for vulnerable groups.

If developed into concrete programs, the partnership could provide pathways for persons living with disabilities -- particularly women and girls -- to participate in environmental protection and climate action while gaining skills, employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities.