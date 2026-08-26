Liberia: UL Students Take to Streets

Students of the University of Liberia (UL) took to the streets of Monrovia Tuesday, calling for the immediate reopening of the university and the resumption of academic activities.

The students, who staged a protest alleged they have spent an extended period at home without returning to classes, a situation they said is negatively affecting their education and academic progress.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Cde. Odecious Mulbah, Chairman of the Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) at the University of Liberia, said students are increasingly concerned about the prolonged interruption of academic activities.

Mulbah called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan to intervene and ensure that the university is reopened as soon as possible.

He said students have a right to return to their classrooms and continue their studies, stressing that the prolonged stay away from school is creating uncertainty among the student population.

The SUP student leader urged the university administration and the government to address the situation in the interest of thousands of students whose academic programs have been disrupted.

The students are demanding swift action to resolve the issues surrounding the university and allow normal academic activities to resume.

The protest adds to growing calls for clarity from the university administration regarding when students will be allowed to return to campus and continue their academic programs.