Liberia's Economic Growth Accelerates to 5.1 Percent

MONROVIA — Liberia's economy recorded stronger growth in 2025, expanding from 4.0 percent in 2024 to 5.1 percent in 2025, with the government projecting further growth to 5.5 percent in 2026, the Government has said.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah who made the disclosure at the Ministry of Information's regular press, outlining key outcomes from the implementation of the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Minister Piah said the economic performance was among the key achievements presented during a recent meeting of the National Steering Committee, which reviewed progress made under the government's national development plan.

He said the government deliberately wanted to bring the achievements back into the national conversation, noting that current discussions surrounding international and domestic political issues have often overshadowed developments taking place under the national development agenda.

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According to the Minister, the economic growth figures demonstrate that Liberia is making progress toward its development objectives.

The World Bank also reports that Liberia's economy expanded by 5.1 percent in 2025, with mining, services and agriculture contributing to the expansion.

Minister Piah said the government expects the economy to grow further in 2026, with the projection reaching 5.5 percent.

He noted that the figures form part of the government's assessment of the first phase of implementation of the ARREST Agenda, which seeks to promote inclusive economic growth and improve living conditions across the country.

The ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development was launched in January 2025 as the government's five-year national development blueprint, covering economic transformation, infrastructure and public-service priorities.

The Minister said the government remains committed to ensuring that economic growth translates into opportunities for citizens and contributes to poverty reduction, improved food access and broader national development.

He added that the government will continue to report on progress under the various pillars of the ARREST Agenda as implementation continues.

Relative to poultry production, Piah also highlighted achievements under the government's economic transformation pillar, as part of efforts to strengthen domestic food production and improve food security under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Minister Piah said poultry production is among the areas receiving attention as the government works to increase domestic agricultural output and reduce reliance on imported food products.

He referenced the government's poultry production targets as part of the broader agricultural interventions being implemented across the country.

The Minister said the government's agricultural strategy includes support to farmers, the establishment of mechanization hubs and other measures intended to improve production capacity.

He said increasing local poultry production is important to Liberia's food-security strategy because it can strengthen domestic supply, create jobs and provide income opportunities for farmers and other actors along the agricultural value chain.

Minister Piah said the poultry initiative forms part of the broader economic transformation pillar of the ARREST Agenda.

He emphasized that the government's development agenda is designed to produce practical improvements in the lives of citizens and not simply remain a policy document.

The Minister said the government will continue providing updates on agricultural and food-security interventions as it evaluates progress under the national development plan.

At the same time, he said inflation declined significantly to 4.0 percent at the end of 2025, down from 12.8 percent, as the government highlighted improved macroeconomic stability under its national development agenda.

Minister Piah said the reduction in inflation was among the key outcomes presented during the National Steering Committee's review of the implementation of the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

According to him, inflation declined from 12.8 percent to 4.0 percent by the end of 2025, while the government projects that inflation will remain within single-digit levels through the end of 2026.

The Minister described the development as part of the broader progress being recorded under the government's economic transformation agenda.

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Recent economic data also confirms that inflationary pressures moderated substantially in 2025. The World Bank reported that food inflation declined sharply by the end of 2025, while non-food inflation also moderated.

However, inflationary pressures have not disappeared entirely. Liberia's Ministry of Finance and Development Planning reported in June 2026 that inflation had increased modestly to 5.3 percent in May 2026 from 4 percent at the end of 2025, while maintaining that inflation remained within manageable levels.

Minister Piah said the government views the overall decline in inflation as an important indicator of improved economic stability.

He said the government's economic transformation efforts are focused not only on economic growth but also on reducing poverty, improving food access and creating opportunities for Liberians.

The Minister stressed that the government intends to continue implementing the ARREST Agenda while providing the public with regular updates on the progress being made across its various pillars.