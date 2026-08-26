Liberia: Govt Warns Political Leaders Against Threatening Liberia's Peace

The Liberian government has cautioned political leaders against making statements that could heighten political tension, create fear among citizens, or undermine Liberia's hard-won peace.

On behalf of the government, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah Minister Piah made the call Tuesday during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia while responding to remarks attributed to former President George Manneh Weah.

The Information Minister said political leaders, particularly individuals who have previously occupied the highest office of the country, have a responsibility to consider the impact of their public statements on the peace and stability of Liberia.

According to Piah, political disagreements are a normal part of a democratic society, but such disagreements should not be allowed to develop into confrontation or violence.

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He stressed that Liberia has a painful history of civil conflict and should therefore be cautious about rhetoric that could contribute to fear, division, or instability.

"We have experienced the devastating consequences of conflict in the past," Piah said, emphasizing the need for political actors to protect the peace that Liberians have worked for over the years.

The Minister urged political leaders to exercise restraint when addressing their supporters and the broader public, particularly when discussing sensitive national and political issues.

He said political differences should be handled through dialogue, democratic institutions, and the rule of law rather than through confrontation.

Piah's comments come amid renewed political discussions surrounding the former president and the current administration, with both government officials and opposition actors continuing to express differing views on national issues.

The Information Minister maintained that the government remains committed to democratic governance and peaceful engagement, stressing that political leaders have an important role to play in maintaining national cohesion.

He further encouraged citizens and political supporters to avoid actions or statements that could undermine Liberia's peace and stability.

The remarks add to ongoing national discussions about the responsibility of political leaders in shaping public discourse, particularly in a country where memories of past conflicts remain significant.

The government is expected to continue addressing issues surrounding the political environment through its regular press briefings, while political actors and their supporters are also expected to respond to the Minister's comments.