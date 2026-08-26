Ghana: Mahama's Agalga Announcement Procedurally Wrong - Bagbin · NDC Writes to Speaker

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has described as procedurally incorrect President John Dramani Mahama's announcement of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North, Mr James Agalga, as the new Majority Leader.

According to the Speaker, the announcement was contrary to the Standing Orders of Parliament, which prescribe the procedure for changes in the leadership of the Majority and Minority caucuses.

Mr Bagbin explained that under the Standing Orders, any change in the leadership of either caucus must be formally communicated to the Speaker by the General Secretary of the political party concerned.

He said the Standing Orders defined the Majority Leader as a Member of Parliament designated by the Majority Caucus as its leader in the House.

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Mr Bagbin, therefore, urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC), through its General Secretary, to follow the prescribed procedure and formally communicate the decision to the Speaker before Mr Agalga could be accorded the courtesies and recognition of the new Majority Leader.

He made the clarification on Monday when Parliament reconvened from recess to consider urgent government business following a request from President Mahama.

"The communication says acting because the President has no authority to communicate the change of the leadership of the House to the Speaker. And so it was done in error. This matter has come before the House a number of times. As a result, even in our current Standing Orders, we had to define the two terms, Majority and Minority Leader," Mr Bagbin said.

He added: "Clearly, our Standing Orders say Majority Leader meaning a Member of Parliament designated by the Majority Caucus as their leader in the House. And, as you know, the practice is that the party, under the hand of the General Secretary, communicates that decision of the party to the Speaker."

Meanwhile, the NDC has formally notified Mr Bagbin of the appointment of Mr Agalga as the new Majority Leader.

In a letter dated Monday, August 24, 2026, and signed by the NDC General Secretary, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party formally communicated the appointment to the Speaker.

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According to the letter, the appointment followed consultations between the leadership of the party and the Presidency.

"I write on behalf of the Leadership of the National Democratic Congress to formally inform you that, following consultations between Leadership of the Party and the Presidency, Hon. James Agalga, Member of Parliament for Builsa North Constituency, has been appointed as the new Majority Leader of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana," Mr Kwetey said.

He said the appointment was intended to provide the necessary leadership and coordination for the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

Mr Kwetey expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of the Speaker and all Members of Parliament, Mr Agalga would provide the necessary leadership to advance the work of the House in the supreme interest of the country.