Nigeria: Dangote Raises Petrol Gantry Price Twice in 5 Days

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from N1,185 to N1,200 per litre, marking its second price increase within five days.

The latest N15 per litre adjustment took effect on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

This is coming despite a decline in international crude oil prices amidst renewed US-Iran talks.

The refinery announced the new price in a communication to its customers by its Group Commercial Operations.

The notice, titled: "PMS Price Change Communication (N1,185 Per Litre to N1,200 Per Litre)," directed customers to take note of the revised gantry and coastal delivery prices.

Under the new pricing structure, the coastal price increased from N1,562,265 per metric tonne to N1,582,380, representing an increase of N20,115 per metric tonne.

The refinery also directed customers to return all Authorisation to Collect documents for repricing, while new volume contracts would be issued to facilitate the immediate resumption of loading.

The latest increase comes barely five days after Dangote Refinery raised its gantry price from N1,165 to N1,185 per litre on August 21.

The two adjustments have therefore increased the refinery's gantry price by N35 per litre within less than a week, a development that could further increase petrol prices across the downstream market.