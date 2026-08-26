Nigeria: 2027 - We Are Competing With Thieves, Says Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who is a leading candidate in the 2027 Presidential race, has declared that he is "competing with thieves".

Atiku made the declaration in a video shared on his social media platform on Tuesday night.

"We are competing with thieves. They stole the election. Now they have stolen the economy. They have stolen everything," he said while addressing some of his supporters.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (APC) insisted that he would restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Reacting to comments attributed to his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, suggesting that an Atiku administration would restore fuel subsidy and later remove it, he said, "So many Nigerians have been calling me to say that one of my aides had contradicted me in my policy statement as far as subsidy is concerned.

"I want to repeat categorically that what I said I will return subsidy, I will. Nigeria is rich enough to look after the welfare of its citizens.

"Therefore, let it be clearly stated that he was not speaking on my own authority because the removal of subsidy has driven more Nigerians into poverty than at any other time.

"And the fundamental responsibility of the government is the welfare. Two, I will make sure we secure this country."

President Bola Tinubu had previously dismissed Atiku's proposal as evidence of "serious ignorance on governance and economy."

Atiku, however, maintained that his position was based on the need to protect Nigerians from the economic hardship he said followed the removal of the subsidy.