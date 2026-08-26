Liberia Takes Bold Strides to Elevate Heritage, Arts & Culture

Liberians are beaming with pride as the Boakai-backed government takes bold strides to elevate Liberian heritage, arts, and culture to unprecedented global prominence.

The excitement stems from a high-powered national delegation that has officially touched down in Rwanda and expected to go to South Africa.

The goal of the mission is to gather a world-class blueprint for the proposed Liberia Peace, Reconciliation, and Memorial Museum--a groundbreaking initiative aimed at turning the country's painful civil war legacy into a lasting monument of peace, national unity, and vibrant Liberian culture.

Led by Minister of State without Portfolio Hadja Mamaka Bility, the delegation features heavy hitters, including Arts and Culture Ambassador Kekura M. Kamara, Assistant Minister Varfin Vamuen Donzo, Peace and Security Advisor Emmanuel Bawoh, Audio/Visual Supervisor Varney Shakeh Kamara, and key partners, including UNDP Liberia Resident Rep Amb. Aliou Mamadou Dia and UNDP Governance Team Lead Stanley Kamara.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Learning from Rwanda's Healing, a UNDP-supported initiative, the team is exploring iconic sites such as the Kigali Genocide Memorial to study how Rwanda transformed deep national memory into a force for community reconciliation and atrocity prevention.

The delegation is also expected to visit Freedom Park, Constitution Hill, the Apartheid Museum, and Robben Island to learn how South Africa preserved oral histories and built educational programs after apartheid.

The team is gathering modern digital strategies to ensure Liberia's stories, community narratives, and historical records are preserved forever before they are lost to time.

"Culture is not merely the clothes we wear, the songs we sing, or the drums we beat, etc., it is our identity. A nation that respects its culture will never lose its SOUL... When we tell our story through music, art, and film, we celebrate who we are and invite the world to know us better." said Ambassador Kekura M. Kamara

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision goes far beyond erecting a simple building. The proposed museum will be a living institution for research, digital innovation, and historical education, directly integrated with the National Museum of Liberia.

For a long time, citizens have yearned to see Liberia's rich cultural wealth, our music, storytelling, arts, and traditional history--given the royal treatment it deserves.

By investing in this mission, the government isn't just preserving memory; it is investing in conflict prevention, national pride, and a dynamic cultural renaissance that proves Liberia is indeed rich beyond measure.