Nigeria: Many Bodies Recovered After Niger Mosque Attacks, LG Chairman Says, As Tinubu Orders Rescue Operation

"From the records I have, those kidnapped were a little above 60. Those who were killed were close to 30. Although the military has gone there and restored calm, some people have run away to safer areas," Abdullahi said.

About 30 people have died following last Friday's attacks on Muslim worshippers during the Jumaat prayers in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, the chairman of the council, Mohammed Abdullahi, has said.

Abdullahi said the terrorists abducted about 60 worshippers across mosques in four villages during Friday prayers.

The chairman's disclosure comes in the wake of President Bola Tinubu condemning the mass abduction and ordering security agencies to rescue the captives.

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Our reporters gathered that the attacks occurred simultaneously during the Juma'at prayers in the villages of Dekara, Kpenya, Sabon-Gida, and Gidan-Zana.

Sources said the attackers ordered the worshippers out of their mosques and herded them into the forest.

Abdullahi confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with one of our reporters, saying the attackers captured more than 60 worshippers.

According to him, residents of the affected communities have recovered and buried the bodies of about 30 people killed during or after the abductions.

"From the records I have, those kidnapped were a little above 60. Those who were killed were close to 30. Although the military has gone there and restored calm, some people have run away to safer areas," Abdullahi said.

He added that several houses were set ablaze during the attacks, including the residence of the District Head of Dekara, Abubakar Umar.

The chairman confirmed that the victims were abducted from the four communities while observing Juma'at prayers.

Following the attacks, dozens of residents reportedly fled their communities for New Bussa and neighbouring Benin Republic after the terrorists allegedly threatened to kill anyone who remained in the affected areas.

The police have also confirmed the deployment of a joint security operation to the affected communities to track the attackers and facilitate the rescue of the remaining abducted worshippers.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the terrorists invaded Dekara and nearby villages, where they kidnapped scores of people, including women and minors.

The terrorists later released a video of the captives, which was posted across social media.

It is not clear yet which group carried out the attack. But PREMIUM TIMES understands that the Dekara axis has been under the control of Ansaru terror groups. Recently, a Boko Haram franchise and Lakurawa have shifted bases to the area, making the frontline more blurry.

President Tinubu's words

In a Tuesday statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu directed the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service (SSS) and other security agencies, including intelligence agencies, to launch an immediate "coordinated rescue operation."

"Those who carried out this cowardly attack on defenceless Nigerians are enemies of peace and enemies of humanity, who will not go scot-free," Tinubu was quoted as saying.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed in this barbaric assault and pray that Almighty God grant them eternal rest, and grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

"You are not alone. The entire nation shares your anguish. We will not rest until your sons, daughters, mothers and fathers are brought back safely to you," the statement added.

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Tinubu also directed the service chiefs to give him regular briefings on the progress of the rescue operation until all those abducted are accounted for.

"Terror will not cow Nigeria," the president vowed. "We will defend our people, protect our communities, and uphold the sanctity of human life."

He prayed for the people of Niger State, noting that the federal government "firmly" stands with the state government and " will provide all necessary support to aid recovery, relief, and security reinforcement."

Borgu residents had appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue those still in captivity and restore lasting security to the affected communities.

The latest attacks heightened concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the Borgu Local Government Area, particularly in communities near the Nigeria-Benin Republic border.