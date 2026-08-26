West Africa: Ecowas Opens Cross-Border Trade Post At Bo Waterside

BO WATERSIDE — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken another major step toward deepening regional integration with the official opening of the Temporary Joint Border Post at Bo Waterside.

Anthony Gray (Contributor)

The facility is expected to strengthen border security, facilitate legitimate trade, and enhance the free movement of people and goods between Liberia and Sierra Leone.

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ECOWAS said at the opening of the post that the temporary facility will accommodate border security, immigration, customs, and other relevant agencies as construction progresses on the permanent ECOWAS Bo Waterside-Jendema Joint Border Post.

The project, first of its kind, is expected to improve cross-border movement and trade while strengthening bilateral relations between Liberia and Sierra Leone and serving as a model of regional cooperation within the Mano River Basin.

ECOWAS Vision 2050 Taking Practical Shape

ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Ambassador Mohammed Konneh, said the project reflects the broader aspirations of ECOWAS Vision 2050, particularly the organization's commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated West Africa where citizens can move, trade, and pursue economic opportunities with fewer barriers. Ambassador Konneh said the joint border post demonstrates how the ECOWAS vision can be translated from regional policy into practical infrastructure that directly benefits citizens.

He noted that effective border management is central to regional integration, as modern and coordinated border systems can facilitate legitimate trade while maintaining the security and integrity of member states. According to Ambassador Konneh, the Bo Waterside-Jendema project is therefore more than a border infrastructure initiative; it represents a shared investment in regional connectivity, economic cooperation, and the welfare of communities that depend on cross-border commerce.

He urged the contractors to deliver the permanent facility within the agreed contractual time-frame and according to the required standards, stressing that timely completion is essential to realizing the full benefits of the project.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative also welcomed the involvement of beneficiaries and frontline institutions in the ongoing works, saying their participation would help ensure that the completed facility responds effectively to operational needs.

Temporary Facility to Support Border Operations

The joint security team is expected to relocate to the temporary facility by the end of August to create space for ongoing construction works. The facility is said to be equipped with toilet facilities, running water, suitable offices, and a spacious working environment to support customs, immigration, security, and other border-related activities.

Daniel Sartee, Director for Operations at the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), commended ECOWAS for the initiative and urged security personnel to embrace the new facility and perform their duties in the interest of the country and the traveling public.

LRA Highlights Revenue Benefits

Williams Gegeh, Manager of Customs Modernization at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), described the project as important infrastructure for improving customs operations and revenue administration. Gegeh urged contractors to accelerate construction of the permanent facility, stressing that timely completion would help prevent potential revenue losses and improve the government's management of cross-border trade.

Liberia Reaffirms Regional Commitment

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Dehpue Y. Zuo, described the opening as an important milestone for Liberia, Sierra Leone, and the wider ECOWAS region. Minister Zuo said the project demonstrates the benefits of regional cooperation and will help address longstanding challenges faced by traders, transporters, travelers, and border communities, including delays, duplicated procedures, and high transaction costs.

He said the joint border arrangement is expected to reduce crossing times, improve coordination among border agencies, strengthen revenue collection, and facilitate legitimate trade. Zuo further emphasized the strategic importance of Bo Waterside as a gateway connecting communities and markets in Liberia and Sierra Leone. He commended ECOWAS, the Government of Sierra Leone, border agencies, local authorities, technical teams, and development partners for their support.

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Security and Trade to Go Hand in Hand

Officials stressed that modernizing the border must go beyond trade facilitation to include stronger security, accountability, and transparency. Improved coordination among customs, immigration, health, and security agencies is expected to enhance efforts to combat illicit activities, protect government revenue, and safeguard communities on both sides of the border.

A Model for the Mano River Basin

The ECOWAS Bo Waterside-Jendema Joint Border Post is expected to become a symbol of Liberia-Sierra Leone cooperation and a model for integrated border management within the Mano River Basin. The opening of the temporary facility represents a shared commitment to strengthening security, improving coordination, protecting public revenue, facilitating legitimate trade, and creating better working conditions for border personnel.

As construction of the permanent facility continues, stakeholders are calling for timely completion of the project, which they say will further advance the ECOWAS vision of a more connected, secure, and prosperous West Africa.