Liberia: Humanity Without Impunity

editorial

The Angie Brooks International Centre has perhaps offered the clearest and most responsible public position yet on the arrest and detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor amid Liberia's widening drug trafficking investigation.

Its message is remarkably simple: fight the drug scourge vigorously. Investigate everyone against whom credible evidence exists. Prosecute those who finance, facilitate, protect, transport or profit from illegal drugs. Spare no one because of political position, gender, wealth or social standing. But while doing all of that, respect the Constitution and treat every accused person humanely.

That should not be controversial.

What makes ABIC's intervention particularly important is that it resisted what could have been the easier course. As an institution devoted significantly to women's empowerment and leadership, it could have framed Howard-Taylor's detention principally as a matter of solidarity with one of Liberia's most prominent female political figures. Instead, ABIC carefully avoided weighing in on the merits of the allegations against her.

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"An arrest is not a conviction," it reminded the country.

Equally important, however, ABIC declared that no individual should be above the law and expressly supported the investigation and prosecution of persons against whom credible evidence exists.

That balance is precisely what Liberia needs now.

Howard-Taylor reportedly became ill while in police custody. The Liberia National Police sought medical intervention, and her scheduled court appearance was suspended. ABIC rightly commended the Police for doing so.

But its commendation came with an important challenge: make this the standard.

If Jewel Howard-Taylor is entitled to medical attention while detained, so is the poorest Liberian sitting in a police cell in Monrovia, Gbarnga, Zwedru, Harper or Voinjama. If she is entitled to counsel, protection against degrading treatment and timely presentation before a court, those protections belong equally to the unknown suspect whose arrest never makes headline news.

That is what equality before the law means.

Yet there is another side of this equation that Liberia cannot afford to ignore.

Humane treatment must never become an avenue for impunity.

Liberia has already seen how medical considerations surrounding an accused person can intersect disastrously with weaknesses in the justice system. The case of Michael Browne remains instructive.

Browne, who had been detained in connection with a major drug case, was released on medical grounds. What should have been a controlled accommodation of an accused person's medical needs instead became part of a chain of events that ended with him beyond the effective reach of Liberian justice.

The lesson from that episode cannot be that sick detainees should be denied medical treatment. That would be both cruel and unconstitutional.

The lesson is that the State must be competent enough to provide medical care without losing custody of justice itself.

A functioning justice system should not have to choose between humanity and accountability.

A detainee requiring hospitalization can receive treatment under appropriate security. Courts can impose conditions. Police can maintain lawful custody where required. Prosecutors can protect the integrity of proceedings. Judges can exercise appropriate oversight. And government institutions can maintain records establishing who authorized what, when and under which legal authority.

When those safeguards fail, "medical grounds" can become less a humanitarian accommodation than a convenient escape hatch.

And therein lies the larger problem exposed by both cases.

Liberia's justice system suffers from a longstanding crisis of public confidence because too many citizens believe outcomes can depend upon who one knows, who one can call, which political interests are involved and how much influence an accused person command.

Between the Police, prosecutors, courts and political establishment, there are simply too many opportunities for competing interests to interfere with the straightforward administration of justice.

That perception is particularly dangerous in the present drug investigation.

Liberia cannot credibly wage war against an international narcotics network if its justice institutions themselves are vulnerable to political pressure, personal relationships, money or influence. Arresting suspects is the easy part. Building admissible evidence, protecting that evidence, presenting credible cases, safeguarding defendants' rights and carrying prosecutions through to lawful conclusions are the real tests.

And the higher the profile of the accused, the greater that institutional test becomes.

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This is why the Howard-Taylor case must neither become a political spectacle nor receive special accommodation because she is a former Vice President. She deserves exactly what ABIC says she deserves: humane treatment, due process, access to medical care and the presumption of innocence.

But she deserves no more and no less than Michael Browne did -- or than any ordinary Liberian accused of a crime does.

The Government therefore has something important to prove.

It must demonstrate that it can investigate powerful people without persecuting them; provide medical care without creating escape routes; respect constitutional rights without compromising prosecutions; and resist political interference without sacrificing fairness.

That is a much higher standard than merely making arrests.

ABIC closed its statement with an elegant proposition: "Justice loses its legitimacy when it abandons humanity."

We agree.

But Liberia's experience also teaches the other half of that lesson: justice loses its legitimacy when humanity is manipulated into impunity.

The Republic must be capable of both compassion and consequence.

That is what a functioning justice system looks like.