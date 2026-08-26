Liberia: 'Drug Fight Must Target Traffickers, Not Just Users'

The Government of Liberia has drawn a sharp distinction between young people struggling with drug addiction and those who profit from the illegal drug trade, insisting that national efforts to combat substance abuse must go beyond users and target the traffickers fueling the crisis.

The government's position was strongly emphasized Saturday, August 22, 2026, during the first anniversary celebration of the At-Risk Youth Rehabilitation Program at the Liberia National Rehabilitation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) Rehabilitation Center in Johnsonville.

Held under the theme "A Year of Healing, A Life of Hope," the anniversary brought together more than 200 beneficiaries, government officials, development partners, and community representatives to reflect on a year of rehabilitation and recovery.

Delivering a special statement, Mohammed Ali, Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) and Chairman of the Center Strategy Partners, said the government remains committed to confronting the illegal drug trade while ensuring that young people affected by substance abuse receive opportunities to recover and rebuild their lives.

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Ali said young people caught in drug addiction should not be treated in the same manner as individuals who deliberately import and distribute illicit substances for profit.

"This Government will continue to fight the drug trade," Ali declared, urging young people, families, and communities to support national efforts to combat illicit drugs.

He argued that drug users, particularly vulnerable young people, are often victims of a much larger criminal enterprise controlled by traffickers who make money from the destruction caused by drugs.

While rehabilitation should remain a priority for users, Ali said those responsible for trafficking must face legal consequences.

"While users deserve rehabilitation, traffickers must face the consequences of their actions," he stressed.

His remarks come as Liberia continues to confront concerns over the growing impact of illicit drugs, particularly among young people.

Ali recalled the Unity Party's 2023 campaign commitment to clamp down on individuals involved in importing illicit drugs, pointing to recent cocaine seizures as evidence of the government's efforts to fulfill that pledge.

The government's position was delivered as Liberia marked one year since the launch of the At-Risk Youth Rehabilitation Program on August 21, 2025.

Established with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the initiative targets vulnerable young people affected by drug and substance abuse.

Rather than relying solely on punitive measures, the program combines education, psychosocial counseling, therapy, vocational training, behavioral rehabilitation, family reunification, and community reintegration.

Officials say the model recognizes substance abuse as both a public health and development challenge and seeks to address the underlying conditions that make young people vulnerable to addiction.

Deputy Minister for Youth Development, F. Alphonso Y. Belleh, speaking on behalf of Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia W. Kruah, said rehabilitation will have limited impact unless recovering young people are given the skills and opportunities necessary to rebuild their lives.

Belleh disclosed that Minister Kruah is working toward establishing a Youth Agriculture Training Center in Bensonville by October 2026.

The facility, he said, will provide technical and vocational education and training (TVET) opportunities for the first batch of qualified graduates of the rehabilitation program.

"After acquiring skills, they have to be reintegrated into society, and the only way society will trust them is when they are doing something positive," Belleh said.

He said the government's reintegration strategy is intended to ensure that rehabilitated youth do not return to the same circumstances that contributed to their substance abuse.

The anniversary program also featured a powerful testimony from Tommy Mulbah, a university student and self-described survivor of drug abuse who underwent rehabilitation at the same center.

Mulbah told beneficiaries that he once occupied the same position they now find themselves in, but rehabilitation helped him regain direction and purpose.

"I was once like you. I was rehabilitated by this very place, and today I am an active journalist," he said.

He warned that substance abuse can destroy young people's education, careers, relationships, and future prospects, urging beneficiaries to take their recovery seriously.

Mulbah encouraged the young people to rediscover their purpose and become productive contributors to Liberia's development rather than allowing addiction to make them dependent on their families and communities.

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He also appealed to the government and development partners to sustain and expand support for rehabilitation services.

NADSAP Medical Coordinator Izetta Sheriff described the program as a national, multi-sectoral intervention designed to help vulnerable youth overcome substance abuse, change harmful behaviors, and return successfully to their families and communities.

She commended the Government of Liberia, UNFPA, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, LRRRC, Crew Liberia, and other partners for supporting the initiative.

Beneficiaries also reflected on their experiences during the anniversary and expressed appreciation to the government and partners for giving them an opportunity to recover and rebuild their lives.

The celebration ended with recreational activities, including football matches, ludo, and checkers.

As the program enters its second year, stakeholders are calling for increased investment in rehabilitation, psychosocial support, vocational training, family engagement, and economic opportunities.