Liberia: Dr. Norman Calls for National Unity in Diversity, Practical Patriotism

The President of the Western Region University, Dr. Zobong Norman, has called on Liberians to embrace unity in diversity, stressing that national unity does not require citizens to agree on every policy or issue.

Dr. Norman said divergent opinions are essential to strengthening Liberia's democracy and governance, noting that constructive diversity can help the country address infrastructure challenges, grow the economy and improve national development.

According to Dr. Norman, national unity must be built around shared values, including respect for the Liberian flag, the Constitution and constituted authorities, as well as the protection of public property.

He urged the government to create an environment that provides opportunities for young Liberians and discourages them from leaving the country in search of better opportunities elsewhere. Dr. Norman emphasized that citizenship goes beyond simply raising or waving the national flag.

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He made the remarks while serving as Orator for Liberia's 179th National Flag Day celebration in Tubmansburg, Bomi County.

"This Day is not about raising the flag on a pole. It is about raising pride, our unity, and our commitment to one another as Liberian," Dr. Norman noted out.

He described that the Liberian Flag is more than a piece of cloth, saying it represents the country's national identity, unity, sovereignty and patriotism, so Liberians must honored the flag. The Liberia Educator reminded the people of Liberia that they are "Liberians first" and calls on citizens to love, serve and defend their country.

"The patriotism must be demonstrated through actions rather than words. He argued that claiming to love Liberia while littering the streets, mistreating people in public offices or discriminating against others because of political differences does not constitute true patriotism. Loving the flag is not enough but let Liberians live by the values represented by the national symbol', Dr. Norman stressed.

He called for greater investment in education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure, including roads and electricity, as practical expressions of patriotism and commitment to national development.

Dr. Norman also commended the National Government for what he described as its intentional and fearless crackdown on the illegal drug trade, which he said has continued to destroy the lives and future of many young Liberians.

He warned that criminal drug activities do not contribute to nation-building, but instead fuel armed confrontations, addiction, killings and the breakdown of law and order.

"Liberia deserves better," he said, calling on citizens to collectively commit themselves to peace, compassion, integrity, service and national development.

Dr. Norman maintained that Liberia's progress depends on citizens recognizing their differences, while remaining united around the common goal of building a peaceful, prosperous and democratic nation.

What is Flag Day in Liberia?

Flag Day in Liberia is celebrated every year on August 24th. This national holiday commemorates the day the Liberian flag was first adopted in 1847. The flag is a significant symbol of the country's sovereignty and independence.

The red and white stripes represent the eleven signatories of the Liberian Declaration of Independence, and the Blue Square and white star in the corner denote Liberia as the first independent republic in Africa.

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On this day, Liberians display the National Flag at homes, government buildings, and business places.

Schools organize special educational programs where students perform dramas, dances, and recite patriotic poems, paying homage to the flag and celebrating national unity. The main event is the Flag Day ceremony which is held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia, the capital city of Liberia.

Aside from its significance as national heritage, Flag Day also represents the unity, resilience, and liberty of the Liberian people.

Being the only African country that did not undergo formal European colonialism, Liberia's flag bears a similar resemblance to the United States' due to the historical ties between the two nations.

This accords Liberians a heightened sense of national pride and identity, which is significantly reflected in the flag's symbolism and the grandeur of Flag Day celebrations.