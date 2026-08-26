Liberia: PUL Relaunches Prestigious Blyden Forum

26 August 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

At a time of profound national challenge and opportunity to consolidate Liberia's stability and development, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, relaunch its prestigious flagship platform, the Edward Wilmot Blyden Intellectual Discourse.

The relaunch ceremony will be graced by several distinguished personalities and institutions from spheres of lawmaking, justice, development, academia, media, and civil society.

A distinguished five-member panel will headline the inaugural edition of the Blyden Forum under the theme: Confronting Drug Trafficking: Strengthening Institutions, Advancing Accountability, and Safeguarding the Rule of Law.

A PUL statement named the panelists as Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia, Senator Amara M. Konneh of Gbarpolu County and Chairman, Senate Committee on Audits and Public Accounts, Cllr. F. Juah Lawson, President, Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA),Mr. Anderson Miamen, Executive Director, Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), and Mr. Aaron Kollie, Chief Executive Officer, Infinity Broadcasting Corporation (Power FM & TV)

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Named in honor of critical pioneering journalist and statesman Edward Wilmot Blyden, the Forum is designed to generate expert opinions, foster shared understanding, provide critical and factual analyses on issues of vital national importance.

As an independent platform bringing together policymakers, civil society leaders, journalists, and media practitioners, the Blyden Forum seeks to shape public opinion and influence policymaking through constructive national dialogue on democratic governance, transparency, accountability, and the rule of law - all essential pillars for Liberia's transformation.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.