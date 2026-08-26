Liberia: PUL Relaunches Prestigious Blyden Forum

At a time of profound national challenge and opportunity to consolidate Liberia's stability and development, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, relaunch its prestigious flagship platform, the Edward Wilmot Blyden Intellectual Discourse.

The relaunch ceremony will be graced by several distinguished personalities and institutions from spheres of lawmaking, justice, development, academia, media, and civil society.

A distinguished five-member panel will headline the inaugural edition of the Blyden Forum under the theme: Confronting Drug Trafficking: Strengthening Institutions, Advancing Accountability, and Safeguarding the Rule of Law.

A PUL statement named the panelists as Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia, Senator Amara M. Konneh of Gbarpolu County and Chairman, Senate Committee on Audits and Public Accounts, Cllr. F. Juah Lawson, President, Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA),Mr. Anderson Miamen, Executive Director, Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), and Mr. Aaron Kollie, Chief Executive Officer, Infinity Broadcasting Corporation (Power FM & TV)

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Named in honor of critical pioneering journalist and statesman Edward Wilmot Blyden, the Forum is designed to generate expert opinions, foster shared understanding, provide critical and factual analyses on issues of vital national importance.

As an independent platform bringing together policymakers, civil society leaders, journalists, and media practitioners, the Blyden Forum seeks to shape public opinion and influence policymaking through constructive national dialogue on democratic governance, transparency, accountability, and the rule of law - all essential pillars for Liberia's transformation.