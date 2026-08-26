Nigeria: Old Video Used to Falsely Claim Supporters of Nigerian Presidential Hopeful Peter Obi Held a March in August 2026

IN SHORT: Social media users shared a video they claim shows an August 2026 "one million walk" for Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi in Calabar, Cross River state. But the footage shows a 2022 march.

"The movement keeps growing! After Nasarawa, Calabar is out now. One Million Walk for Peter Obi. Nigeria will be OK," reads the caption of a video posted on Facebook on 21 August 2026.

Calabar is the capital city of Cross River state in Nigeria's south-south.

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Obi previously served as governor of Anambra state, and was the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. He is now the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the country's January 2027 polls.

The post includes a video of hundreds of people walking in T-shirts and holding banners bearing Obi's image. A man can be heard in the background saying: "I love Peter Obi."

The "one million walk" for Obi was a march organised by Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), comprising several support groups, ahead of the 2023 general election. The march took place in several states, including Lagos, Ogun and Ondo.

The video and claim were also posted here, here and here. (Note: See more instances of the claim at the bottom of this report.)

But does it show the "one million walk" for Obi in Calabar in August 2026? We checked.

Old video

If Obi's supporters had held such a march in August 2026, Nigerian news outlets would have covered it, and Obi would have posted about it, as he previously did. But we found no such reports or posts on his social media accounts.

Africa Check extracted keyframes from the video and ran them through a Google reverse image search. According to the results, the video has been online since 2022.

The same video was posted on X in August of the same year with the caption: "This gave me goosebumps! Last week it was Nasarawa, this week it's Calabar! Omg! One million walk for Peter Obi."

We also found news reports and other social media posts about the 2022 march in Calabar.

The video is authentic, but the claim that it shows an August 2026 march for Obi is false.

Sharing old events as new during election season can distort public perception and influence how people view candidates and their level of support.

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The false claims can also be found here, here, here, here and here.