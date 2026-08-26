Liberia: Minister Ngafuan Calls for Peaceful Political Competition

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has called for political competition without hatred, urging Liberians to embrace disagreement without treating political opponents as enemies.

He proposed the idea of a national "Patriotic Covenant" anchored in putting Liberia first, pursuing political power peacefully, protecting public resources, rejecting corruption, respecting the Constitution and the rule of law, and ensuring that political differences never threaten national peace.

Minister Ngafuan made the call Monday while delivering the keynote oration marking Liberia's 179th National Flag Day under the theme, "From Heritage to Hope: The Flag That Unites Us."

He challenged Liberians to reflect not only on what they see when they look at the national flag, but also on what the flag would see if it could look back at them.

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Reflecting on Liberia's history, the Minister described the Lone Star as more than a national symbol, saying it represents the country's shared identity, history and collective aspirations.

He recalled that the flag has witnessed Liberia's periods of peace and conflict, political transitions, civil war, public-health emergencies and national reconstruction, yet has remained a constant symbol of the Republic.

Drawing from his personal experience as a first-grade student at Bolahun Public School in Lofa County in 1978, Minister Ngafuan recounted participating in a National Flag Day parade and watching communities gather to celebrate the occasion.

He said the memory remains vivid nearly five decades later and represents the kind of national promise that should be available to every Liberian child.

"Every Liberian child should be able to look at the Lone Star and say: My country sees me. The circumstances of my birth do not determine the boundaries of my possibilities," Minister Ngafuan said.

He urged citizens to "live the flag" by raising national standards, demonstrating integrity, investing in children and communities, and supporting one another.

"The flag cannot raise itself. We raise the flag when we raise our standards," Minister Ngafuan said. "We raise the flag highest when we put country above self."

Minister Ngafuan also highlighted efforts to strengthen Liberia's fiscal capacity, including the government's objective of working toward a US$1 billion national budget.

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He said increased fiscal space would provide the government with greater capacity to invest in critical infrastructure and essential public services.

Furthermore, he said, the presence of the national flag in government offices should serve as a constant reminder that public office is a responsibility entrusted to them by the Liberian people and not an avenue for personal enrichment.

He described Liberia as a "common enterprise" in which every citizen is a shareholder, stressing that holding public office increases an individual's responsibility to the country rather than granting ownership of it.

On national development, Minister Ngafuan said the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development provides a practical pathway for transforming Liberia's heritage into hope.

He stressed that national hope must be deliberately planned, adequately financed and translated into measurable improvements in the lives of citizens.

According to the Minister, investments in roads, electricity, healthcare, education, employment and economic opportunities are essential to strengthening national cohesion and creating a more inclusive society.

"Development, when it is inclusive, is one of the most powerful expressions of national unity," he declared.