Liberia: Former Presidential Accountability Under Liberia's 1986 Constitution

This article examines whether a Liberian President whose alleged criminal or impeachable conduct becomes known only after leaving office may still face legal consequences. It considers Articles 43, 61, 62, 65 and 66 of the 1986 Constitution, the impeachment process, criminal justice, the Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and Supreme Court. It does not determine the guilt or innocence of any individual.

1. ARTICLE 61 IS THE STARTING POINT

Article 61 gives the President immunity from suits, actions or proceedings, judicial or otherwise, and from arrest or detention for acts done while President pursuant to the Constitution or laws. It then provides that the President shall not be immune from prosecution upon removal from office for a criminal act done while President. This wording is central. It protects the functioning of the presidency, but it also expressly identifies a circumstance in which criminal prosecution is permitted.

The difficult question is what "upon removal from office" means. Does it refer only to impeachment and removal under Article 62, or does presidential immunity end whenever the person ceases to be President, including by completion of the constitutional term? The Constitution does not expressly resolve that precise situation.

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2. THE IMPEACHMENT QUESTION

Article 62 permits removal of the President or Vice-President by impeachment for treason, bribery, other felonies, violation of the Constitution or gross misconduct. Article 43 gives the House the sole power to prepare a bill of impeachment and the Senate the sole power to try impeachment; when the President is tried, the Chief Justice presides, and conviction requires two-thirds of the total membership of the Senate.

Article 43 also limits the judgment in impeachment to removal from office and disqualification from holding public office, while expressly preserving the possibility that the person may nevertheless tried at law for the same offense. This demonstrates that impeachment and criminal prosecution are different constitutional processes.

The text does not expressly authorize impeachment after a President has already ceased to hold office. That creates a substantial argument that impeachment is principally an incumbent-office remedy. But the inability to impeach a former President does not, by itself, answer whether Article 61 continues to protect that person from criminal prosecution.

3. THE BRYANT PRECEDENT -- AND ITS LIMITS

The 2007 litigation involving Charles Gyude Bryant must be addressed in any serious analysis. The case involved an asserted Article 61 immunity, but Bryant was Chairman of the National Transitional Government created through the 2003 peace process rather than an elected President under the 1986 Constitution. The litigation therefore cannot safely be presented as a definitive ruling on the immunity of an elected former President who completed a constitutional term.

At the same time, the Bryant litigation is important because it shows that Article 61 has been interpreted in a manner capable of giving substantial protection to presidential office and that the distinction between constitutional presidential status and transitional executive authority matters. It therefore should be treated as relevant but limited authority.

4. TWO COMPETING CONSTITUTIONAL READINGS

The immunity-preserving reading: Article 61 expressly says prosecution for a criminal act done while President may occur "upon removal from office." On this reading, impeachment and removal are the constitutional gateway to prosecution for criminal conduct committed during the presidency. A President who simply completes the term may therefore assert that Article 61 continues to protect him or her from such prosecution.

The accountability reading: It would be difficult to justify permanent criminal immunity merely because criminal conduct was concealed until the end of a presidential term. On this reading, Article 61 protects the functioning of the office while the person is President, but does not create a perpetual status of criminal impunity after the office ends.

Objective assessment: The first reading has the stronger immediate textual argument because of the words "upon removal from office," and the Bryant reasoning cannot be ignored. The second has a strong constitutional accountability and rule-of-law argument. Neither should be presented as unquestionably settled for an elected former President who was never impeached. That precise issue should be resolved authoritatively by the Supreme Court or expressly clarified by constitutional amendment.

5. CRIMINAL JUSTICE: PROSECUTION IS NOT A POLITICAL PERMISSION

If and when a former President is legally subject to criminal jurisdiction, the process should be evidence-based and independent: investigation, prosecutorial assessment, lawful charging, judicial proceedings, proof beyond reasonable doubt and judgment. The current President should not personally decide whether a former President is guilty or whether the courts may determine the case.

Equally, public allegations, legislative findings, audit reports or political accusations do not establish criminal guilt. The accused remains entitled to due process, counsel, the presumption of innocence and all other applicable constitutional protections.

6. SEPARATION OF POWERS

Branch / Institution Proper constitutional role Legislature Oversight, legislation and--where constitutionally available--impeachment. It should not determine criminal guilt. Executive Execute the laws. The incumbent President should not exercise a personal veto over criminal adjudication involving a former Presid Investigative / Prosecutorial Authorities Investigate credible allegations and prosecute where legally authorized and supported by evidence, subject to constitutional immuni Judiciary Determine jurisdiction, constitutional defenses, evidence, guilt or innocence and remedies according to law. Supreme Court Act as final arbiter of constitutional issues and authoritatively resolve a genuine Article 61 dispute.

7. THE SUPREME COURT IS THE CRITICAL SAFEGUARD

Article 65 vests judicial power in the Supreme Court and subordinate courts established by the Legislature. Article 66 makes the Supreme Court the final arbiter of constitutional issues. The Court is therefore the appropriate institution to resolve a genuine dispute over the scope and duration of Article 61 immunity.

If a former President challenges a prosecution on Article 61 grounds, the proper response is adjudication--not a political declaration by the Legislature, Executive or public. The Court must determine whether immunity applies, what conduct falls within the constitutional protection, and whether the criminal proceeding may lawfully continue.

8. WHAT LEGISLATION CAN AND CANNOT DO

The Legislature may regulate investigative procedures, preservation and production of public records, prosecutorial cooperation, asset recovery and other matters within its constitutional lawmaking power. But an ordinary statute cannot override a constitutional immunity. If Article 61 is interpreted to require impeachment and removal before prosecution for a presidential criminal act, legislation cannot simply remove that requirement.

If Liberia wants certainty rather than continuing litigation over competing interpretations, the cleanest long-term solution is a constitutional amendment expressly stating when presidential immunity ends and whether former Presidents may be prosecuted for criminal offenses committed while in office, while preserving due process and judicial safeguards.

9. FINAL OBJECTIVE CONCLUSION

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The legally safest conclusion is neither "former Presidents are always immune" nor "former Presidents are always prosecutable." Article 61 creates a genuine constitutional question because it expressly connects prosecution for criminal acts done while President with "removal from office." Impeachment is principally a mechanism of constitutional accountability for an incumbent President, while criminal prosecution is a judicial process. The Bryant litigation is relevant but limited because it concerned a transitional head of government, not an elected constitutional President. Accordingly, the precise post-tenure immunity question should not be settled by political convenience.

Liberia's constitutional order is best protected by three principles: legitimate presidential decision-making must not be criminalized merely because it is controversial; genuine criminal conduct must not be shielded by political power; and criminal guilt must be determined by independent courts through due process. Where Article 61 is disputed, the Supreme Court--not the incumbent President, Legislature or public opinion--should provide the final constitutional answer.

LEGAL REFERENCES

[1] Constitution of the Republic of Liberia (1986), especially Articles 2, 21, 43, 61, 62, 63, 65 and 66. Official Judiciary text: judiciary.gov.lr/constitution-of-liberia-2/.

[2] Supreme Court of Liberia, 2007 Bryant litigation. The analysis treats the case as relevant but limited authority because Bryant was Chairman of the National Transitional Government rather than an elected President under the 1986 Constitution.

[3] Jim Dube, Resurrecting the Rule of Law in Liberia, 60 Maine Law Review 575 (2008), discussing the August 23, 2007 Supreme Court decision and its Article 61 reasoning.

Editorial note: This is a legal analysis for the newspaper, not a judicial opinion and not a determination of criminal liability against any person.