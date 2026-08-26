Nigeria: Enyimba Supporters Demand Continental Ticket in New NPFL Season

26 August 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

The supporters expressed disappointment with the club's performance last season, saying they expected better results from the former continental champions.

Supporters of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba have urged the club's management to ensure that its ongoing recruitment exercise produces a team capable of securing a continental ticket in the forthcoming Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The supporters made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Tuesday.

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NAN reports that Enyimba finished the 2025/2026 NPFL season in 11th position with 49 points from 38 matches.

The supporters expressed disappointment with the club's performance last season, saying they expected better results from the former continental champions.

One of the supporters, Obinna Ohacha, said he expected the club to return to continental football in the new season.

"Enyimba is a household name and has become a continental club after winning two CAF trophies; so we are not demanding too much from the club," Ohacha said.

Another supporter, Ekenedirichukwu Odunze, said he was disappointed that the club battled against relegation for much of the season before escaping on the final match day.

"Now we are going into the new season, and I hope the management and recruitment team have done their job well to avoid unwanted excuses," he said.

Also speaking, Ifeoma Egbelu said Enyimba occupied a special place in the hearts of Aba residents, who expected the club to excel every season.

"Unfortunately, Enyimba will not be playing continental football this coming season, but the club should know that the Aba people need continental football.

"Aba people need good and quality football to justify the money and time they spend at the stadium, because many of them are business people," she said.

The supporters urged the club's management to strengthen the squad with quality players and ensure effective preparation ahead of the new season.

They also called for greater commitment from the players and technical crew to restore Enyimba's status as one of Nigeria's leading clubs.

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