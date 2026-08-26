Ghana: Review Strategies to Fight 'Galamsey' - Ghie Urges

THE Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has called for a comprehensive review of the country's strategy for the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to the institute, the fight against illegal mining must be guided by clear targets and measurable results which the public could see.

"We must know what success looks like. And, more importantly, the people of Ghana must be able to see that success," it said.

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Speaking at the induction ceremony of 183 engineers in Accra yesterday, the President of GhIE, Dr Ludwig Annang Hesse, emphasised that the menace continued to threaten the environment, food security and the health of Ghanaians, and a new approach must be adopted to win the fight.

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The ceremony was held under the theme: 'Engineering Our Future, Do It Well, Do It Right.'

He said galamsey was no longer an environmental concern only, but had become a national issue affecting forests, rivers, farmlands, food production, and the health and wellbeing of citizens.

Dr Hesse also raised concerns about the country's infrastructure, particularly building safety and flooding, and called for stricter enforcement of building laws, regulations and professional procedures to prevent building collapses and protect lives.

On flooding, he mentioned that the country must stop waiting for disasters before taking action.

He explained that although the latest report covered more sectors, Ghana's overall infrastructure grade remained D3, with financing, maintenance, asset preservation, health and safety, and resilience requiring urgent attention.

Delivering an address titled "Heirs of a Legacy, Architects of the Future," Dr Patrick Amoah Bekoe reminded the new engineers that their profession carried a responsibility to the nation.

He said the Ghana Institution of Engineering was founded in 1968 by a small group of engineers who believed Ghana deserved a self-governing and self-regulating engineering profession.

He urged the new members to uphold that legacy by putting public interest above personal gain.

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Dr Amoah Bekoe stated that Ghana's infrastructure challenges required engineers who were prepared to speak with evidence and courage.

"Ghana is going nowhere without engineers," he said, stressing that the responsibility for helping to build a better country had now been passed on to the new generation.

He then urged them to remain curious, embrace opportunities, remain persistent and actively participate in the affairs of GhIE.

The 183 new members were successful in the March-April 2026 Engineering Professional Examinations.

Chairman of the GhIE Membership Committee, Dr Michael Ankamah Bekoe, said 173 candidates were inducted into the Professional Engineering class, four into the Professional Engineering Technologists class and one as a Companion Member.

Two persons who had previously gone through induction processes were also presented for induction into the Professional Engineering class.

The new members included professionals in civil, mechanical and marine, plumbing and mining, and electrical and electronics engineering.