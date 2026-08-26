Ghana: Wewire Joins SEC Sandbox to Pilot Tokenised Trade Finance

Ghana-founded global cross-border infrastructure and payments fintech, WeWire, has been admitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Virtual Assets Regulatory Sandbox to pilot the tokenisation of trade finance.

The initiative will explore how trade finance instruments can be represented and settled as digital tokens, with the aim of improving access to capital and addressing some of the settlement challenges associated with cross-border trade.

The company said the initiative would leverage blockchain technology to develop a more transparent and efficient system for the clearing of capital and settlement of trade transactions.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WeWire, Mr Eben Ghanney, highlighted that tokenisation of trade finance could help address some of the major challenges facing businesses engaged in cross-border commerce.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He elaborated that WeWire's participation in the SEC sandbox was a continuation of the company's commitment to developing African-built financial technology solutions that met international regulatory standards while addressing challenges unique to the continent.

"Trade finance is one of the biggest friction points for businesses trying to move goods and money across our borders. This sandbox allows us to demonstrate how trade finance tokenisation can lower barriers, reduce friction, and drastically cut the costs associated with cross-border trade," Mr Ghanney said.

He noted that the company's admission to the SEC Virtual Assets Regulatory Sandbox demonstrated the growing capacity of African fintech companies to develop innovative financial solutions while operating within established regulatory frameworks.

Mr Ghanney mentioned that WeWire would continue to leverage technology to develop practical solutions to financial challenges facing businesses across Africa.

Furthermore, the CEO said WeWire had previously collaborated with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) through its Regulatory Sandbox, where it developed compliant blockchain-based payment solutions and stablecoin liquidity rails.

WeWire is among nine companies selected by the SEC to pilot innovative virtual asset products under the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Ghanney said WeWire was the only cross-border payments company in the cohort.

He again indicated that the experience had further strengthened the company's understanding of regulatory compliance within Ghana's evolving digital finance ecosystem.