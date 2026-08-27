Nigeria: Several Bandits Feared Killed in Sokoto

Several bandits were feared killed on Wednesday as security operatives foiled an attempt to attack Sifawa town in Bodinga Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

Sifawa is the hometown of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya (rtd.) and the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Barrister Bello Sifawa.

The bandits reportedly attempted to invade the town at about 10am on Wednesday but were repelled by soldiers and police personnel stationed in the area.

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A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers came from Horo, a village in neighbouring Shagari LGA, and attempted to overrun the military barracks in Sifawa.

"They fought for hours, but the military eventually overpowered them. Two soldiers were injured and evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

"We believe several of the bandits were killed during the encounter, while others fled through the millet farms," the resident said.

The President of the Sifawa Development Forum, Dr Abubakar Boyi, who confirmed the attack, said the attackers may have been targeting livestock moved into the town by residents displaced by banditry in Shagari Local Government Area.

"There are a lot of livestock brought to Sifawa by villagers who were displaced by bandits in Shagari," he said.

However, a security source said the military barracks was the primary target of the attackers.

"They wanted to overrun the barracks but were overpowered. Two soldiers were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment," the source said.

The source added that an air operation was underway in the bushes where the fleeing bandits were believed to have taken refuge.

"Air strikes are currently ongoing in the bushes where the bandits fled. I am sure several of them have been killed. After the operation, we will conduct a mop-up operation," the source said.

The attack also disrupted movement along the Sifawa-Birnin Kebbi road, with motorists reportedly stranded for hours as security operatives responded to the attack.

A motorist, who identified himself as Jamilu, said he and other travellers were forced to abandon their journey after the road was temporarily blocked.

"We were stranded at Yabo Junction for hours as the road leading to Kebbi was blocked. We were scared because of the sounds of gunshots that rented the air, so we had to change our route," he said.

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As of the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the security authorities on the number of casualties recorded among the attackers or the security personnel.