The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Plateau State University, Bokkos chapter (ASUU-PLASU) has declared an indefinite strike over what it described as the failure of the university administration to satisfactorily address its six-point charter of demands.

The union announced the industrial action after its Congress meeting following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the university administration on August 11.

In a statement signed by the Chairperson, Comrade Vincent D. Choji, and Secretary, Comrade Lomka Iliya Kopdiya and made available to reporters on Wednesday the union said its demands remained unresolved despite the expiration of the ultimatum.

The demands include the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme, full implementation of the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU agreement and payment of arrears from January 1, 2026.

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Others are the provision of safe and secure staff quarters, construction of trenches around the university's perimeter fence and cessation of what the union described as intimidation of union leaders.

The union also demanded payment of 22-month arrears of the 25/35 per cent wage award.

According to the union, "Congress is convinced that the substance of our demands on all six items has not been satisfactorily addressed."

It said following the approval of the National Executive Council of ASUU, Congress resolved to proceed with the strike action.

The union consequently directed all its members to suspend academic activities until further notice.