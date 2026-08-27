Nigeria: Tinubu Support Group Threatens to Withdraw Support Over Sheriff's Campaign Role

A support group campaigning for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election in 2027 has threatened to withdraw its voluntary support for the President if former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, remains in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign structure.

The Grassroots Movement for Tinubu Continuity Come 2027 issued the warning in a formal complaint dated August 25, 2026, addressed to the APC National Chairman, with a copy sent to the Presidency.

The group said its objection was specifically to Sheriff's appointment as the North-East Zonal Campaign Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election.

National Chairman of the group, Comrade Sani Ahmad Zangina, said the organisation remained committed to Tinubu's re-election but could not continue its grassroots mobilisation under the current arrangement.

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"Our support for Mr President remains unwavering, but we cannot continue to offer voluntary support under an arrangement that places Senator Ali Modu Sheriff at the forefront of the campaign in the North-East," Zangina said.

He said the group's concerns were partly based on longstanding allegations linking Sheriff to Boko Haram, arguing that the allegations could affect public perception and undermine the confidence of grassroots supporters in the region.

According to the group, Sheriff has previously been accused of having links to the insurgent group, and his prominent role in the President's campaign could, in its view, negatively affect the image of the APC and the morale of supporters working for Tinubu's re-election.

Sheriff has consistently denied any involvement in or sponsorship of Boko Haram, describing the allegations against him as unfounded.

Zangina stressed that the group was not claiming that Sheriff had been convicted of any offence, but argued that the historical allegations and their potential political implications should be considered in deciding who should lead the President's campaign in the North-East.

The development comes shortly after the Nigeria Rescue & Renewal Movement (NRRM) also expressed concerns over Sheriff's inclusion in the APC campaign structure.

The NRRM called for a review of the campaign council, citing concerns over transparency, accountability and public confidence in the appointment of campaign officials.

However, the Grassroots Movement went further by issuing a direct warning that it would suspend its voluntary mobilisation for Tinubu's re-election if Sheriff retained his position.

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"Unless his name is dropped from among the frontiers of President Tinubu's campaign structure, our votes and that of every member under our team shall be withdrawn from any further voluntary activities for the re-election of Mr President in the 2027 general elections," the group said.

The organisation urged the APC leadership to reconsider Sheriff's appointment, warning that the decision could affect the morale and effectiveness of grassroots mobilisation across the North-East.

It, however, reaffirmed its support for Tinubu's candidacy, stressing that its objection was specifically to Sheriff's role in the campaign structure and not to the President's re-election bid.

The group said it would continue to monitor developments surrounding the campaign council and engage the APC leadership on issues it considers critical to grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.