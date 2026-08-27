Ghana: President Mahama Announces Fresh Ministerial Reshuffle

President John Dramani Mahama has made further changes to his government in a mini-reshuffle announced on Wednesday.

As part of the changes, Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, who until now served as Minister for Labour, Employment and Job Creation, has been reassigned as Minister of State for Special Initiatives.

He is being replaced at the Labour Ministry by Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum.

In another move, the Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, has been reassigned as Presidential Advisor on National Resilience and Emergency Preparedness.

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According to a communication from the Presidency, the reassignments take immediate effect.