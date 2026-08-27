Police have arrested Kariba Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) District Coordinator Ignatius Chiome, 49, and charged him with culpable homicide following the Lake Kariba ferry disaster that killed 97 people.

Chiome appeared in court and was remanded in custody as investigations continue into Zimbabwe's worst recorded accident.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi had earlier confirmed the arrest, saying the State would provide more details as investigations progress.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest and subsequent appearance in court of Kariba RIDA District Coordinator, Ignatius Chiome (49), on criminal charges of culpable homicide," Nyathi said.

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He remains in custody and is yet to plead to the culpable homicide charge.

The arrest comes two weeks after the RIDA-operated ferry Mbuya Nehanda capsized on Lake Kariba on August 11 while travelling from Kariba towards Chalala.

At least 97 people died in the disaster, while 77 were rescued, making the tragedy the deadliest maritime disaster ever recorded in Zimbabwe.

The ferry was operating as a crucial transport link between Kariba town and remote communities around Chalala, where residents rely on the service to transport people, fish and other goods.

The vessel had an authorised capacity of 90 passengers, but authorities later acknowledged that it was severely overloaded. Reports put the number of people aboard at significantly more than the permitted capacity.

The ferry capsized after encountering rough conditions on the lake, triggering a massive search-and-rescue operation involving police, local boat operators and other emergency teams.