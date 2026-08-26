Zimbabwe: Police Name Three More Victims of Lake Kariba Boat Tragedy

POLICE have identified three more victims of the Kariba RIDA boat tragedy, bringing the number of victims whose identities have been confirmed by their next of kin to 96.

The latest victims were identified as Wilson Parare Musaka, 74, of Nyamhunga 2 in Kariba; Nyarai Fununo, 44, of Kapandura Village under Chief Mola in Kariba; and seven-year-old Lynol Samanyanga of 2197 Batonga, Kariba.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Paul Nyathi announced the latest identifications in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of three additional victims, bringing the total number of victims whose identities have been confirmed by their next of kin to 96," police said.

The overall death toll remains at 97, with one victim still to be identified.

The tragedy occurred when a Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) boat capsized on Lake Kariba on August 11, killing passengers on board.

Police have urged members of the public who have relatives still missing and may have been travelling aboard the boat to come forward and assist with the identification process.