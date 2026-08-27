Nigeria: Demise of Eagle Online Publisher, Dotun Oladipo, Painful Loss to Media, Nation - Tinubu

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of former Political Editor of The Punch newspaper and Publisher of The Eagle Online, Mr Dotun Oladipo describing his death as a painful loss to Nigeria's media industry and the nation at large.

The President, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

acknowledged the deceased's contributions to journalism, particularly his years of dedicated service in political reporting and his commitment to providing Nigerians with credible information through both traditional and digital media platforms.

According to Tinubu, Oladipo's professional career reflected the important role journalists play in strengthening democracy by informing citizens, holding public officials accountable and providing platforms for robust public discourse.

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He recalled the deceased's passion for his profession and his contributions to the growth of digital journalism through The Eagle Online, which he founded after his remarkable career at Punch Newspaper.

"Dotun Oladipo's death at the age of 56 is a painful loss to the Nigerian media community and to our nation. He was a committed journalist who devoted significant years of his life to informing the public and contributing to the development of our democracy.

"His contributions to political journalism and the digital media space will not be forgotten. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues in GOCOP and friends. I pray that Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and give his loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss," the President noted.