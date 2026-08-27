Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of 'Scandalising' First Family in Drug Dealing Case

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter-in-law, Kelsea Tafirenyika, has accused police of sensationalising her drug and forgery case to tarnish the reputation of the First Family, alleging that investigators inflated figures and falsely linked her to a US$20 million property empire.

Tafirenyika, through her lawyers Admire Rubaya, Everson Chatambudza, Malvern Mapako and Kangai, challenged police to prove that she owns the 22 Harare properties allegedly acquired with proceeds from drug dealing.

This was during bail hearing on Wednesday.

She is accused of dealing in dangerous drugs, using the proceeds to acquire 22 properties worth millions of dollars and possessing a forged identity document bearing her photograph but issued in the name of Getrude Badza. She denies all the allegations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The defence said the investigating officer had admitted that he was yet to obtain confirmation from the local authority or Deeds Registry linking Tafirenyika to the properties.

Instead, the lawyers accused police of lifting the list from social media and using inflated figures to generate "internet traction" while damaging the reputation of the First Family.

Tafirenyika told investigators that she did not own the properties attributed to her and that those registered in her name were matrimonial assets acquired jointly with her husband, Collins Mnangagwa.

Her lawyers said police ignored this explanation and rushed to court without investigating it.

The defence also challenged claims that Tafirenyika owns properties in Dubai, saying the investigating officer had conceded that he was yet to engage diplomatic authorities to verify the allegation.

In a separate letter to President Mnangagwa and the First Lady, Tafirenyika apologised for the controversy surrounding the case, saying she had never sought to drag the First Family into her legal battle.

"Much as our client vehemently denies the allegations levelled against her, she wishes to place on record that she has at no stage dragged your name, Amai, into this debacle," the lawyers said.

"The association, such as it is, has been manufactured by others; opportunists, detractors and adversaries of the First Family who appear determined to exploit any proximity, however tenuous, to cause disharmony."

The lawyers said Tafirenyika was not part of what they described as a "scandalous enterprise" and apologised for the damage caused to the First Family's name by the controversy.

They further accused police of "abusing the criminal justice system" through what they called "drip justice" -- arresting Tafirenyika on new allegations each time she secured bail.

The defence argued that police could have charged her with all the alleged offences at once instead of bringing fresh charges after her release.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tafirenyika also denies possessing the drugs allegedly recovered from her home, claiming they were planted by police to justify her arrest.

She questioned the State's case, arguing that police had produced no witness who allegedly bought drugs from her or received drugs from her in exchange for money.

She also argued that the alleged drugs, valued at US$204, could not by themselves establish that she was dealing in dangerous drugs.

The State is opposing bail, citing fears that Tafirenyika could abscond or interfere with investigations.

Her lawyers dismissed the flight-risk argument, saying her alleged wealth would make it irrational for her to flee.

"This is a 22-year-old you say has 22 properties worth close to US$20 million. She cannot run away from such an empire," the defence argued.