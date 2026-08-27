Guinea President Sacks 173 Soldiers for Desertion

President Mamadi Doumbouya has dismissed 173 military personnel for alleged desertion. This includes Colonel Michel Lamah, a member of the elite Special Forces unit who helped him seize power in the 2021 coup.

The dismissals are seen as part of efforts to consolidate Doumbouya's control after he broke his pledge to restore civilian rule.

He won December's presidential election with 87% of the vote.

Since taking power, the country has seen a crackdown on many civil liberties.

His government has faced criticism over restrictions on civil liberties, including bans on protests, media closures and the targeting of opposition figures.

In the last five years, Doumbouya has concentrated its efforts on trying to transform Guinea, a country rich in mineral resources, from a source of raw materials to a center for industrial processing.