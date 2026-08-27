Nigeria: Nasarawa Govt Probes Hospital Staff Over Missing Donated Equipment

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has ordered an immediate investigation into the alleged sale of hospital equipment donated to the General Hospital Umaisha, directing that staff found culpable be dismissed and prosecuted.

The governor gave the directive after a viral video showed the member representing Umaisha/Ugya Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa'ad, confronting the hospital management over the alleged disappearance of the items.

Sa'ad had donated orthopaedic mattresses, ceiling and standing fans to the hospital for the benefit of patients.

In the video, the visibly angry lawmaker accused the hospital management of selling the donated items and failing to account for them.

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Speaking on Wednesday at the commissioning of heavy-duty machinery and equipment under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project in Lafia, Sule condemned the alleged action, describing it as "inhuman".

He said the lawmaker had gone out of his way to provide the equipment for the hospital, only for staff to allegedly sell them.

Sule said he had directed the Commissioner for Health to investigate the matter and take decisive action against anyone found responsible.

"I have already asked the Commissioner for Health to investigate, to dismiss and fire them, and after that, to prosecute them," he said.

Some patients receive treatment on floor - Residents

Residents of Umaisha community in Nasarawa State have expressed disappointment over the alleged disappearance and sale of equipment donated to the General Hospital Umaisha, saying the development has worsened the condition of patients at the facility.

A resident, Abdullahi Tanko Mohammed, said the community was particularly worried because the hospital lacked basic facilities, forcing some patients to receive treatment on the floor.

"We feel very bad because some of our brothers and sisters who were ill and taken to the hospital could not secure a bed space. Even when there is a bed, there is no mattress. Some were lying on the floor while receiving treatment. It's unfortunate," he said.

Another resident, Abdulrasheed Ismail called for a thorough investigation, saying the items should be recovered and put to use.

Items kept in store, lawmaker clarifies

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has clarified that equipment he donated to General Hospital, Umaisha, were kept in the hospital store, while some were being used in staff quarters.

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He said he visited the hospital on August 22, 2026, during a two-day medical outreach he organised for constituents, where 661 patients were attended to and 26 surgeries conducted.

Sa'ad said he became concerned when he inspected the wards and could not find the items he had donated more than two years ago.

The lawmaker said he later learnt that the Ministry of Health, Lafia, and the hospital management had responded to the matter, adding that their intervention had resolved the issue and clarified the status of the donated equipment.

"I want the public to note that the items I donated over two years ago were kept in the hospital store and some were used in the hospital quarters by staff that were posted to the facility prior to my recent visit," he said.