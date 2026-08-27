Nigeria: Humanitarian Day - Nigerian Youths Urge Support for Displaced Persons Beyond Ethnic, Religious Lines

Nigerian youths have urged stakeholders in the country's projects to support displaced persons , ensuring that humanitarian interventions focus on the individual, and not limited by ethnic, religious or other differences.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists in lokoja after the musical concert organized by the "I Am The Future of Nigeria (IFON) Youth Initiative" to commemorate the 2026 World Humanitarian Day at Abuja .

The musical concert to mark 2026 World Humanitarian Day was witnessed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Doro; the Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Aliyu Armani; and other dignitaries.

A young artist , Mohammed Abubakar, popularly known as OG Abbah who led the youths in the musical concert called for greater compassion and support for children, families and communities affected by conflict, displacement and other humanitarian crises.

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Recalling his experience as a displaced child , Abbah said the assistance he received in the refugee camp had given him a new sense of direction, and enabled him to become a source of encouragement to others.

He said : "I was once a child in an IDP camp, waiting for someone to believe in me. Along came Mummy Noni Okocha, who gave me hope, and that hope changed my life".

Abbah therefore urged young people who had benefited from opportunities to support others, stressing that a person's circumstances or place of origin should not determine their future.

In his remarks, the chief executive officer of IFON Youth Initiative, Noni Okocha urged individuals and organisations to extend support to vulnerable persons, and create opportunities for those facing difficult circumstances in the society.

The IFON Boss stressed that Abbah, who was once displaced, received support that enabled him to develop his talent, adding that such interventions could make a significant difference in the lives of young people affected by crisis.

"I am a Christian from the Igbo tribe, and OG Abbah is a Muslim from the Hausa community. But I chose to see the child, the talent and the human being before I saw our differences", she said.

Okocha who said her relationship with Abbah demonstrates the importance of looking beyond ethnic, religious or other differences advised people to focus and identify the potential in vulnerable young people .

In the same vein, , IFON Creative Producer, Zee Michael, said creative expression provided young people with an avenue to communicate their experiences and aspirations, while music producer T. Zamani called for sustained investment in youth development.

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The musical performance highlighted the need for continued humanitarian assistance to people affected by displacement, conflict and socio-economic hardship in order to contribute to building more inclusive and resilient communities.