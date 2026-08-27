Nigeria: Kogi Cracks Down On Heavy Vehicles Destroying By-Pass Road

The Kogi State Government has banned heavy trucks and trailers from plying the Lokoja Meme-Barrack-Kaduna Junction by-pass that links Okene -Abuja highway, citing destruction of the road.

The ban takes effect Monday, August 31st, with violators to be arrested and prosecuted.

The Kogi state consultant on Safety Standard Regulations and Compliance, Dr Friday Sani Makama disclosed this on Tuesday in Lokoja to newsmen .

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Dr Makama who is also the state chairman Safety Professionals of Nigeria noted that as part of their mandate , the body will strive to ensure that companies, industries, government and non government organizations comply with safety standard across the state.

He added that the security outfit has discovered that heavy trucks have violated the safety standard of the said road in the course of inspection recently, with serious concern.

Consequently, he said, the action of heavy trucks, including miners has collapsed several sections on the by-pass road that was commissioned few years ago as an exit route for light vehicles plying Lokoja -Okene or Kabba- Obajana axis in the state.

The Safety Compliance Boss noted further that heavy trucks drivers have abandoned the alternative Kogi Assembly road that connect to the federal highway at crusher end of the city for Meme-Kaduna junction road to avoid payment of toll gate bill.

"This illegality of heavy truck operators is now causing a total destruction to the Meme- Barrack - Zango - Kaduna junction road.The state government cannot fold its hands, seeing destruction of public infrastructure, without action .

"Accordingly, we have no option other than to enforce our mandate in this regard.

"As of Monday, 31st August, any truck or trailer found on the said by-pass road will be impounded.

Henceforth, heavy-duty vehicles are advised to use the Kogi State House of Assembly road that connects the crusher or GYB junction to the federal road.

"Violator will be arrested and prosecuted according to the enabling law to that effect," said Dr. Makama.

He stressed that in a joint operation with sister security agencies, DSS, Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDS), the outfit will cordon off the road from heavy truck operators as from Monday next week.