Nigeria: APC Campaign List Will Be Subjected to Adjustments - Presidency

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, has said, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list released recently will only be subjected to "adjustments" and not a wholesale review.

He also denied that the list had been withdrawn, saying that only adjustments would be made to the list through subcommittees.

On Saturday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement announced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as chairman and vice chairman of the campaign council.

The APC Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda is vice chairman, while former Zamfara State governor Senator Abdulaziz Yari will serve as the director-general of the campaign.

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Governor Hope Uzodimma will serve as secretary of the campaign council, while APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru and Hadiza Bala-Usman will serve as deputy and assistant Secretaries among others.

However following the release of the list, many party members and stakeholders were said to have alleged exclusion, a development party sources said will be looked into by withdrawing the list for amendment.

But speaking Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television, Special Adviser to President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare denied that the list had been withdrawn.

He however noted that several subcommittees would be constituted.

"As it is with every other list, there's a room for subcommittees. Those subcommittees have not been formed, and so many other names will come into that subcommittee," he asserted.