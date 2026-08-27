Nigeria: NFF President Gusau, Other Board Members Resign

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, and other board members have resigned.

The NFF board had come under intense pressure following the poor management of Nigerian football.

The latest debacle was the failure of the Super Falcons to qualify for the FIFA Women World Cup for the first time.

Vanguard learned that the board had been badgered by security agents, as it came under scrutiny over the (mis)management of funds released by the Federal Government for the national football teams.

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The DSS probes N17bn fund

The Department of State Services, DSS, joined other security operatives in investigating the NFF over the utilisation of the N17bn Federal Government intervention fund released to the Federation for players' wages and bonuses.

The fund was approved by President Bola Tinubu in 2024 to clear outstanding payments owed to Nigeria's national teams.

An authoritative source informed Vanguard, on Monday, that the DSS had beamed their searchlight on officials of NFF to show proof on what they did with the massive fund released to the Glass house.

"It's a normal thing for DSS to go through all documents relating to the funds released them," our source said, dismissing fears of witch hunt or hounding.

The latest probe comes amid persistent public concerns over the administration of Nigerian football teams that have suffered severe systemic decline, highlighted by the Super Eagles missing consecutive FIFA World Cups and the historic failure of the Super Falcons to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON, quarter-finals, which ended their title defense and missed automatic World Cup qualification, subsequently facing a playoff path involving South Africa.

The Banyana Banyana defeated Nigeria's Super Falcons 2-1 in the Women's World Cup qualification playoff.

Nigeria has played in every single FIFA Women's World Cup since the tournament began in 1991, making this the first time they failed to qualify.

Pressure to resign

The executive committee of the NFF headed by Ibrahim Gusau was under intense pressure to resign, following the spate of failures and also following the resignation of more than half of its members.

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Therefore, eight of the 13 members of the NFF board had, allegedly, quit their positions

These developments could halt the scheduled September 27 elections into the board of the NFF slated for Lafia, Nasarawa.

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