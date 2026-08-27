Nigeria: Police Refute Viral Claim of Kidney Sales in Nyanya

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has debunked a viral social media publication alleging that young people living around Nyanya have been selling their kidneys for money.

The publication had also claimed that an agent operating in Mararaba was buying human kidneys from residents.

However, the FCT Police Command, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, on Tuesday, described the report as false and misleading.

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According to the command, it has neither received nor confirmed any report concerning the alleged sale or purchase of human kidneys in the Nyanya-Maraba axis.

"The FCT Police Command wishes to categorically state that it has neither received nor confirmed any report of such nature, and no statement or communication to that effect has emanated from the command," Adeh said.

The clarification comes amid growing concerns over the spread of unverified security-related claims on social media, with the police urging the residents to rely on official sources for confirmation of such reports.

The FCT Police spokesperson urged members of the public to disregard the viral publication and avoid spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary fear, panic and apprehension among residents.

The command, however, stressed that it remains open to receiving credible information concerning suspected human organ trafficking or other security threats within the FCT.

It urged anyone with information regarding the alleged organ trafficking activities to report promptly to the nearest police station or contact the FCT Police Command through 07038979348 or 08028940883.