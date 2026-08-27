Nigeria: Governor Orders Dismissal, Prosecution of Hospital Staff Over Alleged Sale of Donated Items

The governor's directive followed allegations that some members of staff of the hospital sold items donated to the facility by Sa'ad Abdullahi, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Umaisha/Ugya Constituency.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has ordered the immediate dismissal and prosecution of staff of Umaisha General Hospital in Toto Local Government Area over the alleged sale of medical equipment and other items donated to the facility.

Mr Sule gave the directive on Wednesday while speaking at the commissioning of ACReSAL heavy-duty equipment in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor's directive followed allegations that some members of staff of the hospital sold items donated to the facility by Sa'ad Abdullahi, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Umaisha/Ugya Constituency.

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The allegations came to public attention after a video circulated on social media on Monday showing Mr Abdullahi at the hospital demanding an explanation from the management over the whereabouts of the items.

The lawmaker said he personally donated 50 fans, 50 orthopaedic mattresses and other materials to the facility to improve conditions for patients and support healthcare delivery.

During his visit, Mr Abdullahi questioned the management about the alleged sale of the items and sought clarification on how materials donated to the hospital were disposed of.

The development prompted the state government to order an investigation into the allegations.

Mr Sule directed the Commissioner for Health to investigate the matter and ensure that staff members found culpable are dismissed and prosecuted.

"I have already asked the Honourable Commissioner for Health to investigate, to dismiss and fire the hell out of them, and after that, to prosecute them," the governor said.

He said dismissal alone would not be sufficient, arguing that those responsible must face prosecution for allegedly depriving patients of items meant to improve their welfare.

"Firing them to go free will not give us peace of mind until we prosecute them for this inhuman attitude of theirs," Mr Sule said. "We cannot tolerate that."

The governor also directed the Head of Service and the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission to ensure that officials found culpable face the appropriate disciplinary and legal measures.

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He said the alleged diversion or sale of items intended for patients was particularly disturbing, given the potential consequences for healthcare delivery.

Mr Sule stressed that public servants must demonstrate integrity and patriotism alongside professional competence.

"Competence alone is not enough in public service. We need honesty and patriotism, especially in the health sector," he said.

The incident has raised concerns over the monitoring and management of donated materials in government-owned health facilities, particularly items provided to improve services for patients and healthcare workers.