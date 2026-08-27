Nigeria: NFF Crisis - Gusau to Address Press Amid Resignation Reports

The reported resignation and the growing crisis surrounding Nigerian football are expected to dominate Thursday's engagement.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Gusau, is expected to address the media in Abuja on Thursday amid reports that he has resigned from office.

The NFF president is scheduled to speak at a world press conference at the federation's headquarters, where the reported resignation and the growing crisis surrounding Nigerian football are expected to dominate the engagement.

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Reports have emerged that Mr Gusau and several members of the NFF Executive Committee have resigned amid mounting pressure on the federation following a series of disappointing results involving Nigeria's national teams.

A source familiar with the development said the NFF president could make major disclosures at the press conference.

"You have to attend by 12 noon to know what he will be telling the world, but I am sure Gusau will be making some massive revelations that will surprise many today," the source told PREMIUM TIMES.

The leadership crisis at the NFF comes at a difficult time for Nigerian football, with the Super Falcons' failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup representing the latest major setback.

Nigeria had qualified for every previous edition of the Women's World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

The Falcons' hopes of defending their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title were also ended at the quarter-final stage after a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon.

Nigeria subsequently lost 2-1 to South Africa in the World Cup qualification play-off, ending the country's hopes of featuring at the 2027 tournament.

The development generated widespread criticism of the NFF and prompted the federation to apologise to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians.

The Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup further intensified scrutiny of the federation's leadership.

The NFF set up a fact-finding committee to examine the reasons behind the national teams' recent poor performances.

Among the issues examined by the committee was the process of selecting and inviting players to national-team camps.

The report alleged that "some of the Board Members influence the invitation of players to the National Teams locally and internationally."

It further alleged that "Team Coaches and Officials" could be involved in inviting players to national camps "for the purpose of having a source for financial gains."

The report also raised a separate allegation that some board members, NFF management staff and coaches could receive incentives to influence decisions concerning national-team invitations.

It stated: "Allegations of Board Members, NFF Management Staff and Coaches taking incentives to compromise decisions in the build-up to national team camp invitation."

Beyond sporting setbacks

Beyond the sporting setbacks, the NFF has also faced questions over its financial administration.

Security agencies have reportedly been examining the utilisation of a N17 billion Federal Government intervention fund released to the federation in 2024 to settle outstanding payments owed to national team players and officials.

The reported resignations of several NFF Executive Committee members have added another layer to the crisis.

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Reports suggest that as many as eight of the 13 members of the Executive Committee have either resigned or indicated their intention to leave, potentially creating uncertainty over the federation's administration.

The development could also affect the NFF elective congress scheduled for 27 September in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

While the reported resignations have yet to be fully clarified by the federation, Thursday's press conference is expected to provide answers on Mr Gusau's position, the status of other board members and the future of the electoral process.

It could also offer Mr Gusau an opportunity to respond to the criticisms directed at his administration and explain the circumstances surrounding the reported leadership shake-up.