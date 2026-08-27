Nigeria: Unpaid Arrears - Plateau Varsity Lecturers Begin Indefinite Strike

Lecturers at Plateau State University, Bokkos, have declared an indefinite strike over unpaid salary-related arrears and other unresolved demands.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Plateau State University, Bokkos chapter, has declared an indefinite strike over what it described as the university management's failure to resolve six outstanding demands.

The union announced the industrial action on Wednesday after its congress meeting, following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the university administration on 11 August.

In a statement signed by the chapter's chairman, Vincent Choji, and secretary, Lomka Kopdiya, and made available to reporters on Wednesday, the union said the demands remained unresolved despite the ultimatum's expiration.

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The lecturers are demanding the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme, the full implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement, and the payment of outstanding arrears from 1 January 2026.

Other demands include the provision of safe and secure staff quarters, construction of trenches around the university's perimeter fence and an end to what the union described as intimidation of union leaders.

The union is also demanding payment of 22 months' arrears of the 25/35 per cent wage award.

"Congress is convinced that the substance of our demands on all six items has not been satisfactorily addressed," the statement said.

According to the union, the strike followed approval by ASUU's National Executive Council, after which the chapter's congress resolved to suspend academic activities indefinitely.

The union consequently directed its members to withdraw from all academic activities until further notice.

Wider university disputes

The development comes amid renewed industrial tensions in public universities following ASUU's decision to authorise 20 university branches to begin processes towards industrial action over the alleged slow implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU agreement. PREMIUM TIMES reported on 11 August that the decision followed the union's National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Abuja on 8 and 9 August.

ASUU directed the affected branches to issue 14-day ultimatums before commencing strikes. The chapters at Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and Imo State University subsequently declared indefinite strikes, while other branches, including Plateau State University, Bokkos, proceeded with their own demands and ultimatums.

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The Plateau State University chapter's action, therefore, adds to a growing wave of strikes and industrial disputes across public universities, with lecturers demanding the implementation of agreements, payment of outstanding entitlements and improvements in working conditions.