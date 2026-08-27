Nigeria: Living in Colours - NFVCB Alleges Same-Sex Content, Threatens Legal Action

The film regulator says the movie hasn't been submitted for classification and is working with security agencies to prevent its planned Lagos premiere.

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has moved to halt the planned media press call and premiere of Living in Colors, alleging that the film contains explicit sexual content and promotes same-sex relationships.

The Board, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said it became aware of promotional materials, including a poster and a trailer for the film, advertising a media event and premiere scheduled for this weekend at a cinema facility in Lagos.

According to the NFVCB, preliminary investigations indicate that the film has not been submitted to the regulatory agency for classification and approval.

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Living in Colours

The movie Living in Colours is scheduled for release on YouTube on 30 August by Prism House Studio.

The movie was produced by Manuel Ruben and stars rising actors such as Solomon James, Gabby John, Kris Shaddy, Khalid Omokalemoh, Mirable Samuel, Temitope Alex, Joshua Eronini, Daniel Nsude, and Emery Ogolo.

Filmmaker Tega Idogho directed the project, while Udo Casciavit wrote the screenplay.

NFVCB Review

The Board said its review of the circulating trailer also showed what it described as "explicit pornography" and content promoting same-sex relationships.

It consequently declared that any public exhibition or promotion of the film would be unlawful.

"Preliminary investigations and reports confirm that the trailer for this film depicts explicit pornography and actively promotes same-sex relationships," the Board said.

The NFVCB said it was working with federal and state security agencies to identify the organisers and prevent the proposed press event and premiere from taking place.

It also said it had contacted the management of the proposed exhibition venue and warned it against hosting the film.

According to the Board, a cinema or exhibition centre that allows an unclassified film to be publicly screened could face sanctions, including possible closure and withdrawal of its operating licence.

Legalities

The NFVCB is the federal agency responsible for the classification and regulation of films and video works exhibited or distributed in Nigeria.

The Board's current regulatory framework requires films and video works to be classified before public exhibition or distribution. Its enforcement guidelines specifically list the distribution or exhibition of unapproved films, trailers and promotional materials among offences subject to enforcement action.

The Board has also maintained that the requirement applies to films distributed through digital platforms. In April 2026, NFVCB Director-General Shaibu Husseini reiterated that films released on platforms such as YouTube must be submitted for classification and registration before release.

The agency's classification records show the scale of the regulatory process. Between January and April 2026, the NFVCB said it classified 304 films, compared with 267 during the corresponding period in 2025. Of the 304 films classified in the first four months of 2026, 157 received a 15 rating while 103 were rated 18.

The Board's published list of approved films also carries a notice stating that exhibition of unapproved films constitutes an offence under the NFVCB Act.

Same-sex content

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The NFVCB also cited the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act in its warning over Living in Colors.

The 2013 legislation prohibits same-sex marriage and provides penalties for certain acts covered by the law. However, the Board's statement links the proposed film's alleged promotion of same-sex relationships to the legislation, a position that could ultimately be tested in court.

The NFVCB said legal proceedings were being initiated against the production company and individuals involved in producing and promoting the film.

It urged filmmakers, cinema operators, distributors, and media platforms to ensure compliance with Nigeria's film classification and licensing requirements.

The Board said its intervention was part of its responsibility to enforce Nigeria's film regulations and protect what it described as the country's cultural and constitutional values.