Nigeria: IBB Golf Club Set to Reopen in Dec After 21-Month Shutdown

The IBB International Golf and Country Club in Maitama, Abuja, is set to reopen to members and the public in December following an extensive rehabilitation of the facility, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said.

Wike disclosed this after inspecting key infrastructure projects across the Federal Capital Territory, saying the rehabilitation was undertaken following a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore the prestigious golf facility and reopen it before the end of the year.

"Mr. President directed that this Golf Course must be ready and reopened by December. So, we have given it to Julius Berger to make sure that everything is done, and by December this year, the Golf Course will be reopened," Wike said.

The club, located on Aso Drive, Maitama, was shut in March 2025 amid a prolonged leadership crisis among its members. The dispute prompted intervention by the FCT Administration and the constitution of a caretaker structure to oversee the club's affairs and facilitate its rehabilitation.

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On April 5, 2025, Wike appointed the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as Chairman of the club's Board of Trustees, replacing Gen. IBM Haruna.

Other members appointed to the Board included Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Mrs Grace Ihonvbere, S.I. Ameh (SAN), Hamid Abbo, Admiral Victor Adedipe (rtd), Chief Patrick Chidolue, Ben Ikokwu and Adumu Suleiman.

Former Board members Gen. Haruna, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Dr Tim Menakaya and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe were subsequently appointed as patrons.

However, the minister's intervention was challenged in court by three club members who secured an interim order restraining the inauguration of the new Board of Trustees.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on April 24, 2025, also restrained the trustees appointed by Wike from presiding over the club's Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 26.

In response to the leadership dispute, Wike appointed a 10-member Interim Management Committee, chaired by Peter Deshi, to administer the club. Police and Department of State Services operatives were also deployed to secure the premises and prevent further unrest.

The rehabilitation contract was awarded to Julius Berger Plc, the company that originally constructed the golf facility. While the contractor has indicated that the project will be completed in November, Wike said December remained the government's target for reopening.

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"The contractor has said they are handing over in November, but we want it to be reopened December, and that is the directive of Mr. President," he said.

Wike said the reopening would restore a major recreational facility for Abuja residents, diplomats and other golf enthusiasts who have been unable to use the club since its closure.

"Diplomats have been complaining that they have nowhere to go and play golf. I know the importance of golf. So, by December, God willing, they will reopen this Golf Course for the use of the public," Wike said.

The minister also stressed that the facility must become financially self-sustaining after reopening, saying government should no longer bear the cost of running the club.

"We believe this time around, that when this is done, they should be able to raise funds for themselves to run this place. The government should not, you know, use public funds to go and be doing this," he said.